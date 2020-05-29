Real wages in Ukraine dropped 0.4% y/y in April, after growing 9.3% y/y in March

Real wages in Ukraine dropped 0.4% y/y in April, after growing 9.3% y/y in March
Real wages in Ukraine dropped 0.4% y/y in April, after growing 9.3% y/y growth in March, nominal wages were down 9.6% too
By bne IntelliNews May 29, 2020

Real wages in Ukraine dropped 0.4% year on year in April, after growing 9.3% y/y in March, the State Statistics Service reported on May 28. The average monthly nominal wage declined to UAH10,430 a month ($383) from UAH11,446 in March, or -9.6% month on month in real terms.

The leading regions for average monthly wages were the city of Kyiv (UAH15,278), Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region (UAH12,473) and Kyiv region (UAH10,797).

The largest nominal average wage decline was in hospitality and restaurant services (-46.4%), real estate services (-13.1% y/y), and information and telecommunication services (-10.7% y/y). Within the industrial sector, the highest decline of nominal wages was in the textile industry (-31.6% y/y), machinery (-16.1% y/y) and furniture manufacturing (-13.9% y/y).

Meanwhile, nominal wages jumped the most in electricity and gas distribution (14.5% y/y), water utilities (12.8% y/y) and coke and oil production (7.5% y/y).

“The severe quarantine measures that were in place the whole month of April resulted in significant cooling of business activity and dropping wages. However, the decline was not devastating and mostly affected those sectors in which activity was largely prohibited. Meanwhile, the enterprises involved in support services were less affected, as well as those with a continuous production cycle,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “We are likely to see a similar wage trend in May, as quarantine and lockdown restrictions were in place for the most of the month.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption

Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’

Foreign share of Ukraine's domestic bonds falling, demand for fresh debt spluttering

Data

New coronavirus cases decline across emerging Europe but the epidemic’s not over yet

Steady growth in new cases in several countries despite easing of lockdowns, numbers pushed up by outbreaks at industrial plants.

COVID-19 lockdown results in collapse of Lithuanian retail sales in April

Retail sales crashed 17.9% y/y in April, a fall that was expected after the government instituted a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars

Russia’s April lockdown hit the statistics this week, after Rosstat reported that retail sales were down a massive 23.4% year on year and unemployment almost doubled in the month, the state statistics agency said on May 27.

Ukraine’s real wage gains still positive but fall in dollar terms in March

The average income in Ukraine has been rising steadily in recent years and rose from a mere UAH6.659 ($221) in January 2017 – making Ukrainians the poorest people in Europe – to almost double to UAH10.727 ($439) this January.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

New coronavirus cases decline across emerging Europe but the epidemic’s not over yet
1 day ago
COVID-19 lockdown results in collapse of Lithuanian retail sales in April
2 days ago
Russian retail sales down by a quarter year on year in April, as unemployment soars
3 days ago
Ukraine’s real wage gains still positive but fall in dollar terms in March
3 days ago
Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  2. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Waking Sleeping Beauty: shaking up Uzbekistan’s banking sector
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    24 days ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss