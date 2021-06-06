Retail sales in Romania return to robust pre-crisis growth rate

Retail sales in Romania return to robust pre-crisis growth rate
By bne IntelliNews June 6, 2021

Retail sales in Romania posted an impressive 42.7% y/y growth rate in April, mostly as a result of the low base effects created by the lockdown in the same month last year when sales contracted by 19.4% y/y.

Food sales (still possible during the lockdown) rose by 21% y/y, while non-food sales (most of them unavailable during lockdown) surged by 63% y/y and the fuel sales (available in principle, but not needed because of mobility restrictions) advanced by 56% y/y in April 2021.

What is more encouraging is that the annualised growth rate calculated over the past two years — namely the growth from April 2021 compared to April 2019, annualised — which is a measure that filters out the effects of the lockdown last year, has stabilised for the third month around 7.2% (7.3% in April).

This is not far from the trend growth rate in the pre-crisis period, which reached its peak (7.8%) in February 2020.

Considering that mobility was in April still far from normal, retail sales’ recovery to robust growth can be described as full — although differentiated among categories of goods.

The two-year annualised growth (7.3% for all categories of goods, in April) was just above average for food goods (+7.5%), well above average (+12.1%) for non-food goods and negative (-1.8%) for fuels. The outstanding rise in non-food sales reflects robust consumer confidence and it adds to the macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled based on a poll among CFA analysts, which fully recovered to the past years’ high in May.

*Technically, the trend growth rate is calculated as the annual growth rate of the 12-month sales and it smooths volatility. The trend growth calculated as of April 2021, which still includes base effects, returned to 5.5% recovering quickly from 0.8% in February. 

North Macedonia’s GDP contraction deepens in 1Q21

Third wave of coronavirus between February and April prompted North Macedonia's government to introduce tighter restrictions.

Kosovo’s PPI inflation speeds up to 2% y/y in 1Q21

After falling for most of 2020, PPI inflation returned to the level last seen in the first quarter of 2019.

North Macedonia’s jobless rate falls slightly to 16% in 1Q21

The jobless rate has been constantly falling in the last few years, but the pace slowed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulgaria has worst air pollution in the EU, Eurostat says

Bulgaria has been struggling for years with air pollution in urban areas, particularly in winter.

Turkey sees surprise drop in inflation to 16.6% in May

Calculations from independent Inflation Research Group, headed by Istanbul academics, again clash with official picture.

