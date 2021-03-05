Rising provision costs dent profit of Hungary’s OTP in 2020

Rising provision costs dent profit of Hungary’s OTP in 2020
Risk costs shot up 109% to HUF52bn.
By bne IntelliNews March 5, 2021

Consolidated after-tax profit at Hungary's largest commercial lender OTP fell by 31% y/y to HUF71.5bn (€197mn) in Q4 as risk costs shot up 109% to HUF52bn, according to the IFRS-based data in its earnings report released on March 5.

Full-year profit fell from an all-time high of HUF419bn in 2019 to HUF310bn. The bank did not give guidance for the year due to the uncertainties but expects a rebound in H2.

OTP's credit risk cost rate stood at 1.17% in Q4. Net interest income edged up 1% to HUF197.6bn but net revenue from commissions and fees slipped 3% to HUF83.1bn

For the full year, OTP's after-tax profit dropped 26% to HUF310bn, of which 41% came from foreign units, a 10pp drop from the previous year. Q4 contribution of foreign subsidiaries was 21% as the Croatian, Serbian and Romanian subsidiaries all went into the red.

Net interest income increased by12% to HUF788bn and net revenue from commissions and fees rose 4% to HUF293bn in 2020

Risk costs rocketed three-fold to HUF188bn in 2020.The annual credit risk cost rate was 1.15%.

OTP booked HUF28.3bn for the expected one-off negative effect of repayment moratoria in Hungary and Serbia. Return on equity fell by 9.4pp to 10.9%. Return on assets, adjusted for one-offs, dropped 1pp to 1.4%.

Diluted earnings per share came to HUF1,003 for the year.

OTP had total assets of HUF23.3 trillion at the end of December, up 16%. The retail lending stock rose 5% to HUF8.3 trillion, while corporate loans climbed 6% to HUF5.4 trillion.

Deposit stock increased by 15% to HUF17.9 trillion, of which retail clients accounted for HUF12.8 trillion and corporate stock HUF5 trillion, up 9% and 14% respectively.

NPL grew 0.4 pp to 3.8%, although OTP acknowledged the impact of extended repayment moratoria on portfolio quality.

OTP noted that the moratorium of dividend payment by the central bank MNB on 2019 and 2020 earnings is in place until September 30, 2021. The lender said it deducted HUF119bn of dividends from its regulatory capital, in line with EU rules. OTP may decide to pay in advance dividends after September 30.

The management noted that OTP's safe capital position enables it to look further for acquisition targets, in line with the management's strategic targets, it added. The group's gross operative liquidity reserves stood at €8.9bn at year-end.

In the report, OTP stressed that it is too early to give guidance in view of the significant uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. The management expects a steady rebound in H2.

Adjusted ROE "might be higher than in 2020", while organic, FX-adjusted growth of performing loan volume "might be around 2020 level", OTP said. The net interest margin erosion "might continue", total risk costs "might be lower than in 2020", and the cost-to-asset ratio "might further improve", they added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow to issue first regional green bonds

Erste Bank net profit halves to €783mn in 2020

Zelenskiy steps up his assault on the oligarchs as ex-Privatbank CEO named as fraud suspect

News

US sanctions Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky

The White House is pushing President Zelenskiy to clean up his house and appears to have promised some form of support if he does so.

Fix Price raises $2bn with London IPO

Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has successfully priced its IPO on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at $9.75 per GDR, the top end of the previously announced price range.

Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine

Czechia could be second EU country to use the Chinese vaccine, though health minister criticises initiative.

Hungary to tighten pandemic restrictions as new infections hit record

Government criticised for sluggish response, with shops and schools only being closed now despite earlier warnings of 'third wave'.

EBRD to fight legal decision to impose external administration over Giurgiulesti port operator

Azeri businessman Rafiq Aliyev is trying to regain control of Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port operator Danube Logistics (MD) through the courts.

US sanctions Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky
23 hours ago
Fix Price raises $2bn with London IPO
1 day ago
Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
1 day ago
Hungary to tighten pandemic restrictions as new infections hit record
1 day ago
EBRD to fight legal decision to impose external administration over Giurgiulesti port operator
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    5 days ago
  4. Sanctions risk on Russia is over-priced
    4 days ago
  5. OBITUARY: World’s longest-serving city mayor Milan Bandic dies of heart attack
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    17 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    1 month ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss