Rival telcos move forward with 5G in Slovenia

Rival telcos move forward with 5G in Slovenia
Telemach is launching its 5G network starting from June 15 initially making it available to users in the centre of Ljubljana and the BTC development.
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2021

Telekom Slovenije said on June 15 it has upgraded its 5G network, launched in 2020, with an additional frequency spectrum of 3600 MHz, while its local rival Telemach announced it started the rollout of the fifth generation of mobile services.

Slovenia’s biggest telco, Telekom Slovenije, currently covers 33% of mobile users nationwide.

"The 5G network was upgraded at several locations in Ljubljana. The upgrades of the 5G network in Bled and Brdo near Kranj will follow soon, with which Telekom Slovenije will also provide state-of-the-art communication services during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU," the telco said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Telemach, part of United Group, announced that it is launching its 5G network starting from June 15 initially making it available to users in the centre of Ljubljana and the commercial district BTC after it acquired additional frequencies.

“In line with Telemach’s strategy, we will then focus on other major Slovenian cities,” Telemach said.

“The transition to 5G technology will enable us to grow further and strengthen our position on the Slovenian market,” the company’s CEO Adrian Jezina said.

Dutch-based media provider United Group said last week that it is combining Telemach Slovenia and Telemach Croatia into a single business cluster, managed by Telemach Slovenia’s CEO Adrian Jezina.

Jezina stressed that more than €100mn will be invested in 4G and 5G technology in the coming years.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

High tech reverberations from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Why Iranians won’t vote: new survey reveals massive political disenchantment

Russian internet major Yandex outlines ESG goals

Tech

High tech reverberations from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

A notable part of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was dedicated to IT and digital transformation as well as the state’s role in these fields (see the forum’s topical sessions and its special Innovation Space).

Romanian entrepreneurs to develop region's first hyperscale data centre

€36mn data centre to be built in southern Romania near Craiova.

Croatia’s Gideon Brothers raises $31mn for AI and 3D vision-based autonomous mobile robots

Gideon to use the funds to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its robots and expand manufacturing, sales and marketing operations.

Turkey’s Getir online rapid groceries business raises $555mn in new funding round

Company given valuation of more than $7.5bn. Berlin and Paris expansions expected this month.

Albanian fintech Rubicon raises pre-seed funding round

Startup Rubicon plans to launch payment services in under-banked Albanian market.

High tech reverberations from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
7 hours ago
Romanian entrepreneurs to develop region's first hyperscale data centre
4 days ago
Croatia’s Gideon Brothers raises $31mn for AI and 3D vision-based autonomous mobile robots
7 days ago
Turkey’s Getir online rapid groceries business raises $555mn in new funding round
9 days ago
Albanian fintech Rubicon raises pre-seed funding round
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    5 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    2 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    2 days ago
  4. Armenian PM Pashinian offers son in POW swap with Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    16 hours ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    24 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    27 days ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    14 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss