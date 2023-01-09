Romania expected to end monetary tightening cycle with 25bp hike on January 10

Romania expected to end monetary tightening cycle with 25bp hike on January 10
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 9, 2023

Romania’s monetary authority, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is expected to hike the refinancing rate by 25bp to 7% in the last step of the monetary tightening cycle on January 10.

However, as banks rarely rely on refinancing and even less on Lombard money, the policy rate’s effectiveness is seriously questioned.

“We strongly favour a 25bp hike to 7.00% against a decision to keep the key rate unchanged. In any case, markets could be quite indifferent to the decision, as the context of ample liquidity significantly dilutes the relevance of the policy rate,” said Valentin Tataru, chief economist of ING Bank Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Since the headline inflation is not likely to ease below 10% by the end of the year, the BNR will most probably keep the monetary policy rate at 7% for at least a year. 

The latest rate hike last November disappointed analysts, who saw the 25bp step at that time as insufficient for taming inflation.

Analysts expect the headline inflation to ease through 2023 after it peaked at around 17% at the end of last year. December inflation will be published on January 13.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Record 2022 for coal threatens green targets

Emerging Europe backs nuclear power to solve energy needs

bneGREEN NEO: Petrochemical companies should step up the fight against plastic waste

Data

Shrinking wages put retail sales in Moldova under pressure, outlook remains uncertain

After five years of robust growth, Moldova’s private consumption was severely hit by the shrinking disposable income caused by inflation and high energy bills in 2022.

Warm weather allows Germany to refill gas tanks in the middle of winter

Record-high December and January temperatures have allowed Germany to inject more gas into its gas tanks to hit 90% full as of January 6, from 87% a few weeks ago, in an unprecedented result.

Poland’s inflation growth eases to surprisingly low 16.6% y/y in December

The reading eased 0.9pp compared to November, the second consecutive y/y slowdown y/y of the index.

Moldova, Belarus beat most of the EU in healthiest population ranking

Moldova and Belarus rank as having the third and fourth healthiest populations in Europe, well ahead of most EU countries, in a survey produced by SnuffStore that sells smokeless nicotine products.

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions

Russian opposition publication Mediazona released a map on social media that shows the highest mortality rates from the war in Ukraine are in Russia’s poorest regions.

Shrinking wages put retail sales in Moldova under pressure, outlook remains uncertain
11 hours ago
Warm weather allows Germany to refill gas tanks in the middle of winter
12 hours ago
Poland’s inflation growth eases to surprisingly low 16.6% y/y in December
12 hours ago
Moldova, Belarus beat most of the EU in healthiest population ranking
3 days ago
Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    4 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    8 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  4. Hacker collective Anonymous downs Serbian defence ministry website
    3 days ago
  5. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    7 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    30 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    1 month ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    1 month ago
  4. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    4 days ago
  5. The copper shortage is getting real
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss