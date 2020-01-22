Romania issues €3bn Eurobonds as it returns to international markets for first time in 2020

Romania issues €3bn Eurobonds as it returns to international markets for first time in 2020
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 22, 2020

Romania tapped the markets on January 21, taking €3bn in its first bond issues on foreign markets in 2020. At least the same amount will be raised later in the year.

The country issued two tranches, one with a maturity of 12 years and the other one for 30 years at spreads smaller than last year, amid strong demand from investors.

According to Ziarul Financiar daily, investors placed orders for €12bn worth of Romanian debt, more than four times as much as the Romanian state decided to borrow.

On the 12-year tranche, the yield was set at 180 basis points (bp) above the mid-swap, respectively 2.04% per year, while on the 30-year tranche, the mid-swap level plus 285 bp resulted in an interest rate of 3.41% per annum.

Romania issued Eurobonds twice last year and raised €3bn in March and €2bn in July.

The 12-year Eurobond issued last July was priced at 185bp above mid-swap (2.125% at that time).

The 30-year bond issued in March 2019, Romania’s first for such a long maturity, was priced at 365bp above mid-swap (4.65%). The bond was then tapped in July when the yield was 3.4%.  

Romania has to borrow some RON86.9bn (€18.1bn) this year to finance its 3.6%-of-GDP budget deficit and refinance debt is reaching maturity, the finance ministry announced recently.

From the total estimated amount, the ministry wants to attract about €6bn from foreign financial markets by issuing Eurobonds, early repurchase operations and partial exchange of existing Eurobonds series, private placements, as well as by borrowing from international financial institutions.

The interest paid by Romania in the 12-year Eurobond may have been lower than last March, but it remains high by regional standards. Neighbouring Serbia, which is not investment grade, raised €1bn of 10-year Eurobonds last November at an average yield of 1.25%, down from 1.619% in June. Slovenia, which has a better rating from major agencies than Romania, paid only 0.275% yield for the same 10-year maturity.

On the upside, the pricing of Romanian debt has not deteriorated after the political turmoil and the unveiling of the significant budget deficit hidden by the past government. The wide deficits in 2019-2020 (4.4% last year followed by 3.6% targeted this year) were already priced in the yields before the change of government last November.

The clarity brought by the new government has improved investors’ confidence, but much more is needed in order to bring the yields down in line with peers with much more sustainable public finance indicators.

Speaking about the comparison with Serbia’s bond issue, after posting the first budget surplus since 2005 in 2017, Serbia continued this trend in 2018 and 2019. Serbia’s public debt is significantly higher than Romania’s (52% of GDP versus under 40% in Romania), but the trend is downward as opposed to Romania’s upward trend.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: “How long can this go on?” The puzzle of Borsa Istanbul’s foreign-held shares boom

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Turkey’s top private lender Isbank sells $750mn of 10-year Basel III eurobonds, others awaited

News

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Poor performance on latest index from Transparency International comes after years of warnings of the risks of democratic backsliding in the region should states fail to progress towards EU accession.

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000

Ukraine’s population fell behind that of Poland for the first time as an electronic census revealed the number of citizens had fallen by some 5mn people to 37.289mn since the last census in 2000.

Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis

The labour shortages that have threatened to limit economic expansion in Central and some parts of Southeast Europe have started to ease in some countries, with increased labour migration a contributing factor.

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Ukraine’s domestic bond market got off to a strong start in 2020 as heavy bidding at the weekly auction on January 22 depressed yields to 10%. A year ago Ukraine bonds were yielding 19%.

President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors

Any potential investor who invests more than $100mn in Ukraine, will get a personal "guardian" from the government, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is at the Davos conference to talk up Ukraine’s investment case.

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
14 hours ago
Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis
14 hours ago
Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%
17 hours ago
President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    14 hours ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    23 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss