Romania’s construction activity accelerates

Romania’s construction activity accelerates
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 1, 2023

The construction works index in Romania rose by 34.3% y/y in October, driven by civil engineering works (+50% y/y) and the non-residential buildings sector (+42% y/y), the statistics office announced

The seasonally-adjusted index increased by another 5.5% in the month, resulting in an overall 12% leap over the past three months when the same two sectors outperformed (rising by +18% and 12% respectively) in contrast with the 5.5% contraction seen in the residential buildings segment.

For the third month in a row, construction activity marked a new record for the past decades.

This seems to be the combined effect of rising interest rates and more cautious decisions on the side of the household (residential buildings) segment and, on the other hand, the effect of a sharp expansion of logistics projects and more abundant public spending.

As regards public spending, the figures suggest significant amounts channelled to new constructions and capital repair works as well. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

THE MITTELEUROPEAN VIEW: Western banks go back to square one in CEE

Romanian president and ruling PNL bleeding support after Schengen failure

ING: Europe is pushing climate-friendly travel

Data

Polish industry ends 2022 in less depressive mood, PMI shows

PMI says below 50% for eight consecutive months, indicating a downturn, but rises 2.2 points to 45.6.

Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector shown by December PMI

Demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, but cost pressures not as extreme as earlier in year.

Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine

If anything, support and trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased since the war in Ukraine started at the end of February and finished 2022 at 81%.

While optimism wavers for 2023, hope still wins out

While global optimism over 2023 has dropped, the world is still on average holding out more hope than not. According to the latest data from Ipsos, a global average of 65% of respondents say they feel 2023 will be better than 2022.

Strong 2022 ending for Russian manufacturing PMI, services remain weak

The Russian manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output, with the rate of December’s growth easing only slightly from November's 27-month high, according to the latest Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

Polish industry ends 2022 in less depressive mood, PMI shows
3 hours ago
Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector shown by December PMI
10 hours ago
Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
1 day ago
While optimism wavers for 2023, hope still wins out
1 day ago
Strong 2022 ending for Russian manufacturing PMI, services remain weak
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    1 day ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    1 day ago
  3. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    16 hours ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    2 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    23 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    25 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    28 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    28 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss