Romania’s construction activity up a mere 1% y/y in January-April
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 20, 2022

The construction works volume index in Romania contracted by 9.5% y/y in April and it dropped by 3.4% compared to March (in seasonally adjusted terms), the statistics office INS announced. For the first four months of the year, the index advanced by a mere 1% y/y.

The situation is not as dramatic as April figures may suggest, but the construction activity in Romania — as hinted at by the January-April figures — is heading towards the second year of stagnation after it edged down by 0.6% in 2021.

This shouldn’t be the case, given the ambitious projects outlined under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility — but the rising cost of construction materials and the inelastic supply of workers are significant deterrents to the sector’s growth.

In April, the seasonally-adjusted construction index has declined for the second month in a row, reversing a large part of the gain accumulated over the previous four months — which results in a profile of rather steady activity that would require supplementary resources for the activity to increase sustainably above the levels seen over the past couple of years.

The sector of non-residential buildings (-2.3% y/y in April) marked a negative monthly change (-5.9% m/m) after an impressive 60% advance over the previous half a year, in seasonally adjusted terms. Overall, it remains around the average levels seen in 2020-2021.

The civil engineering works (-14.2% y/y in April) lost intensity for the second month in a row and remain vulnerable to the government’s narrow fiscal space.

Even the residential buildings segment contracted by 10.1% y/y in April, while remaining close to the high levels seen during the previous 12 months.

Data

Ukrainians expect conflict to intensify – RIWI

Fresh data show that Ukrainians expect the fighting to intensify in the coming weeks. Russian internet users also expect the conflict to worsen, although they don't expect the escalation to be as intense as their Ukrainian peers.

Bucharest stock exchange indices fall in 2022 as international uncertainty takes its toll

Most of the Bucharest Stock Exchange indices ended the first five months of 2022 in negative territory, as Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine impacted the Romanian market.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May

Inflation has been rising for 15 consecutive months but started speeding up recently due to surging energy prices.

Slovak inflation rate hits 22-year high in May

Slovak inflation hit 12.6% in May, up for the sixteenth consecutive month. Monthly growth of consumer prices was 1.6% in May.

North Macedonia’s central bank raises key rate by 0.25 pp for the third time

Three consecutive months of hikes bring the key rate to 2% in a bid to maintain price stability.

