Romania's exports in recovery mode during October

Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2020

Romania’s exports decreased by 1.1% y/y to €6.26bn in October, the statistics office, INS, announced.

The annual change deteriorated marginally from -0.5% y/y in September, nonetheless remaining in the range that is consistent with the stabilisation of foreign trade activity under the difficult circumstances.

The lower grain crop and subsequent smaller exports alone can explain the decrease in September and October, meaning that filtering out the impact of the subdued output in agriculture exports actually increased in annual terms.

Furthermore, in October Romania’s exports reached their third-highest value ever, only 1.1% below the record level reached in October 2019.

The figures bode well for the October industrial output that will be revealed by the statistics office on December 14. Industrial output in the core manufacturing sector already returned to positive annual growth in September (+0.4% y/y).

Romania’s imports contracted by 2.9% y/y to €8.06bn in October, reversing the unexpected 4.4% y/y advance seen in September. The 8.8% y/y contraction in the foreign trade gap in October (to €1.80bn) is therefore not particularly relevant.

It cannot be established yet where the trade balance will stabilise in the post-pandemic period, but the demand driven by the absorption of significant funds from the European Union’s budget and the slow rate of import substitution by local production are likely to support rather wide deficits over the coming years. The European Commission expects the trade gap for goods to actually widen from 8.8% of GDP in 2020 to 10.1% of GDP in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3

Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition

Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election

Data

Turkey portfolio inflows slow again, Turks still hoarding FX

Foreign investors sell net $23mn of equities but purchase net $91mn worth of domestic government bonds.

Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 5.2% y/y in 10M20, improving from a 5.5% y/y decline in 9M20, according to estimates published on December 9 by the Ministry of Economic Development

Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%

After the initial shock of the pandemic caused confidence in the EU to fall, Czechs started to appreciate EU's contribution to securing vaccines and medicines, removal of trade barriers and economic support.

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3

The partial economic recovery in Q3, after the deep 12.2% q/q contraction in Q2, fell short of analysts' expectations.

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

Work continues apace in hope of better times ahead after decimation of country’s international tourism industry this year by coronavirus crisis.

Turkey portfolio inflows slow again, Turks still hoarding FX
11 hours ago
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
20 hours ago
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
1 day ago
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
1 day ago
Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss