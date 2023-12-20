Romania’s government to boost capital of CEC and Exim Bank

By bne IntelliNews December 20, 2023

The Romanian Ministry of Finance intends to allocate a total of RON1.75bn (€350mn) of public money to capitalise the two state banks — CEC Bank (the fourth largest bank in the country by assets) and Exim Banca Românească (eighth largest).

Specifically, CEC Bank's capital would increase by RON1bn to RON3.5bn in 2024, and the capital of Exim Banca Românească by RON750mn.

The new capital increase for CEC Bank comes after a similar operation in 2019 when its capital was increased by RON940mn to RON2.5bn with money from the state budget.

At that time, the European Commission responded favourably to Romania’s request.

In principle, the two banks that would receive money from the state should draw up business plans with clear objectives related to lending, deposits and improving efficiency.

