Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 14, 2022

Consumer price inflation in Romania increased to 16.8% y/y in November from 15.4% y/y in October, partly on base effects generated by the energy price cap introduced by the government a year earlier.

But while analysts expected inflation to reverse the small decrease seen in the month before (-0.56pp) in November, the magnitude of the move (+1.25pp) was at the upper end of the expectation band.

“Price pressures in the service sector are becoming more prominent and could nudge the central bank into another 25bp hike to 7.00% in January,” ING Romania said in a research note. ING expects inflation to peak in December.

“With core inflation already above 14.0%, there is mounting pressure for the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to deliver another hike at the January 2023 policy meeting,” the ING note reads.

"You will not find in our report the idea that we are putting an end to the monetary tightening cycle,” BNR governor Mugur Isarescu stated in November when the BNR left the door open for more rate hikes with a moderate 50bp increase.

However, he indirectly hinted the monetary policy would remain dovish since helping the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts would help it achieve price stability. The next monetary board meeting is scheduled for January 10.

The BNR forecast 16.3% y/y inflation at the end of the year, in the latest Inflation Report published in November.

While no significant deterioration in the inflation readings is expected for December, the prices will receive a new demand-side stimulus in the first months of 2023 as the paid wages will reflect the annual revisions that are likely to be quite significant this year in line with the inflation. The global decrease in commodity prices is a trend that needs to be re-assessed in light of the Covid-related developments in China and this is a factor that generates more uncertainty.

The BNR expects a sharp decline of headline inflation to under 11% y/y by mid-2023 largely under base effects – but the outlook certainly prices in expectations for a stable decline in the commodity prices.

The money market interest rates have eased recently and the government has lowered the yields paid on the ponds issued to banks and households along with inflation slowdown expectations.

Given the high uncertainty, the BNR did not make a decision at its latest monetary board meeting in November as regards further steps in its monetary policy, Isarescu said.

Data

Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia among Central European countries

Wages are rising, but they are not keeping up with inflation. While pay negotiations may have resulted in wage increases in several sectors this year, overall rises will remain below the rise in consumer prices in many countries.

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November

Headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year.

