Romania’s public debt reaches 49.2% of GDP at end-April

Romania’s public debt reaches 49.2% of GDP at end-April
By bne IntelliNews July 20, 2022

Romania’s public debt rose by RON8.9bn (€1.8 bln) during April to RON602.9bn, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance, even though the country did not issue any Eurobonds during the month. 

The debt to GDP ratio rose to 49.2% from 48.4% at the end of March. The ratio was 48.8% at the end of 2021. However, it is not the size of the public debt that raises concerns, but the cost of the public borrowing — which increased by 0.9pp to 8.74% in June.

In April, the Treasury issued €260mn of bonds on the local market (in addition to the local currency bonds) and the government began absorbing money from the almost €4bn disbursed by the European Commission under the Resilience Facility but placed initially in the accounts of the National Bank of Romania therefore not included in the public debt.

Romania’s medium and long-term debt increased, in April, by RON9.4bn to RON583.0bn while the short-term debt decreased by some RON0.5bn to RON19.9bn. Most of this debt, RON498.6bn at the end of April, consists of government securities. The loans amounted to RON94.5bn.

By currency, Romania’s public debt is denominated in euros (the equivalent of RON288.9bn) and in local currency (RON265.0bn) while the share of dollar-denominated debt is smaller (the equivalent of RON47.6bn).

The average interest paid by Romania for the money borrowed in June rose to 8.74%, up 0.9pp compared to May and the highest level in the European Union by far, according to a survey carried out by CursDeGuvernare.ro

The wide public budget deficit (the country is under excessive deficit procedure) and the wide current account gap (above 7% of GDP), as well as the problematic sovereign rating (the lowest in the investment grade area), are the main reasons.

Romania’s long-term borrowing costs, an indicator of the confidence that investors have in the direction of the economy, have more than doubled in the last year, being only 3.24% at the level of the month July 2021, according to Eurostat data.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports

Putin finds a sympathetic ear in Tehran

Belarus defaults on its Eurobond payments

Data

Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports

Only a hike in cereals exports helped Moldova avoid an even bigger trade deficit.

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Russia’s international currency reserves have fallen by $56.7bn to reach $572.7bn (including the CBR’s frozen reserves in Europe) as of July 8, the Central Bank of Russia reported on July 15.

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put through an emergency rate hike in June to subdue soaring inflation, but to little effect. The rate of price growth continued to hit 21.5% in June (chart), the central bank reported on June 14.

Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000

Inflation rose to 13.2% year-on-year, while in month-on-month terms, growth in prices in June slowed to 1.2%.

Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start

The outlook for the production and export of Ukraine’s grain production this year has tumbled due to the war raging in the country, stoking fears of a global food crisis.

Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports
2 days ago
Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn
5 days ago
Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June
5 days ago
Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000
5 days ago
Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    8 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    6 days ago
  3. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    6 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    11 days ago
  5. US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    24 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    20 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    19 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    8 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss