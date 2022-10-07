Romania’s retail sales keep rising in August

Romania’s retail sales keep rising in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 7, 2022

The turnover of Romanian retail trade companies expressed in comparable prices, an indicator for private consumption, increased by 4.5% y/y in August, according to the statistics office INS.

Wage increases (even if not catching up with the prices), pandemic savings, the lifting of travel restrictions and the wave of Ukrainian refugees are visibly pushing retail sales up. 

The 4.8% y/y increase of the retail sales index in January-August comes on top of the more than 12% y/y advance in the same period of 2021.

Cătălin Pozdarie, CEO of sports goods retailer Hervis, explained that inflation is still not felt in terms of sales, Ziarul Financiar reported. Sales of clothes and shoes increased by 11%, he said. "I think that in Romania the crisis that is being talked about in the world is not felt. At the moment, the world has barely returned after a well-deserved vacation and I think it still doesn't fully feel the crisis.”

Still bullish retail sales figures are supported by fundamental drivers wages, base effects), but households’ behaviour plays a key role as well. Individuals have very few investment options to maintain the value of their savings that have already shrunk significantly and keep shrinking as the deposit interest rates remain negative in real terms and other safe investment options (open investment funds, pension funds) delivery negative yields after the second slump in just a couple of years.

Food sales rose by 4.0% y/y in August while posting a moderate 2.5% y/y advance for the entire January-August period.

Non-food sales on the contrary rose by  3.2% y/y — significantly slower compared to the 5.0% y/y advance in the ytd period. It is still a robust advance in real terms — particularly compared to the negative real dynamics of wages.

The sales of car fuels are still recovering on a low base: they rose by 7.7% y/y (+8.5% y/y in January-August) despite the high prices.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: European family gathering mostly avoids fights

Romania’s BNR more hawkish than expected with 75bp rate hike, more to come

bneGREEN: Europe’s renewable energy supply chain under threat from soaring power prices

Data

Regulated fuel price caps keep Hungary’s retail sales afloat in August

Retail sales growth in Hungary slowed to 3.3% y/y in August, edging down from 3.8% in the previous month.

Albanian central bank raises policy rate to 2.25%

Supply-side shocks and heightened uncertainty in international markets are pushing up inflation in Albania.

Russia’s services PMI climbs again in September to 51.1, on rising client demand

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 51.1 in September, up from 49.9 in August, the company reported on October 5.

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI signals renewed contraction

Period of growth comes to abrupt halt in September.

Polish factories remain in downturn mode in September

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index improved 2.1 points to 43 in September but still lingered below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth.

Regulated fuel price caps keep Hungary’s retail sales afloat in August
2 days ago
Albanian central bank raises policy rate to 2.25%
4 days ago
Russia’s services PMI climbs again in September to 51.1, on rising client demand
4 days ago
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI signals renewed contraction
5 days ago
Polish factories remain in downturn mode in September
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    3 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    5 days ago
  5. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    19 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    27 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    12 days ago
  5. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss