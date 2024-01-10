Romania’s trade gap narrows by 14% y/y in 12 months to November

Romania’s trade gap narrows by 14% y/y in 12 months to November
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 10, 2024

Romania’s trade deficit (goods only, chart) contracted on an annual basis for the tenth month in a row in November, by 9% y/y to €2.36bn, while the deficit in the 12 months to November contracted by 14.1% y/y to €28.6bn, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Thanks to the fast advance of nominal GDP, the trade gap to GDP ratio dropped to 9.1% from 11.9% in January – when the country’s trade deficit reached the widest value.

The gradual improvement in Romania’s trade gap through the first eleven months of 2023 follows the steep deterioration seen over the previous year, particularly in 2021-2022, amid rising commodity/energy prices.

Historically and in absolute terms, Romania’s external position still shows a wide deficit as the figure was around 6% in 2016.

Related Content

Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases

OMV Petrom steps towards green future with renewables and electromobility deals

How exposed is the EU to the fragmentation of the global trade regime?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases

OMV Petrom steps towards green future with renewables and electromobility deals

How exposed is the EU to the fragmentation of the global trade regime?

Data

Moldova’s inflation eases to 4.2% y/y in December

Consumer subsidies brought down prices of electricity, natural gas and district heating, lowering inflation.

Serbian central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 6.50%

Inflation expected to return within target band by end-2024, amid fall in domestic and international inflationary pressures.

Hungary’s export-oriented industry feeling pain of global economic slowdown

Hungary's industrial output fell at a faster pace than anticipated, down 5.8% y/y in November.

Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases

Robust increase in real wages and the government’s steps to cap the prices of basic food goods were the two main drivers behind the improvement in sales figures.

Czech industrial output dropped by 2.7% y/y in November

November industrial production in Czechia decreased by 2.7% year on year and by 1.4% month on month, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reported.

Moldova’s inflation eases to 4.2% y/y in December
1 day ago
Serbian central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 6.50%
2 days ago
Hungary’s export-oriented industry feeling pain of global economic slowdown
3 days ago
Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases
4 days ago
Czech industrial output dropped by 2.7% y/y in November
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago
  3. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    8 days ago
  5. West moves closer to seizing CBR's frozen $300bn of reserves
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss