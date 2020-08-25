Romania’s Transgaz plans to sell 25% stake in Moldovan subsidiary to the EBRD

Romania’s natural gas transport system operator Transgaz plans to sell a 25% stake in its 100% owned Moldovan subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz, to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to notes from Transgaz' extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.
The transaction consists of a capital increase for Vestmoldtransgaz to which the EBRD will contribute €20mn.
The money will thus remain in the Moldovan company while Romania’s state-owned Transgaz will reduce its stake.
The EBRD said at the end of 2019 that the bank's investment in Vestmoldtransgaz will fund the construction of the Ungheni-Chisinau natural gas pipeline in Moldova. The total cost of the project is €90mn.
The project is part of the EU-promoted connection of the gas transmission systems of Romania and Moldova by linking Chisinau to the interconnector between the eastern Romanian city of Iasi and Ungheni, a Moldovan town on the Romanian border.
The connection will enhance Moldova's energy security by diversifying its gas supply sources.
Bulgaria’s state-owned gas network operator Bulgartransgaz said on August 24 it has completed the acquisition of a 20% interest in Gastrade, the company developing a floating liquefied natural ... more
The hydrocarbon find that Turkey has made in the Black Sea could potentially meet the country’s energy needs for 20 years if it can be successfully commercially extracted, according to one source ... more
Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh confirmed that the fuel last week seized by the US from four Venezuela-bound tankers is Iranian ... more