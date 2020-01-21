Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant

Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 21, 2020

Romania’s government will exit the deal with its Chinese partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced in an interview with Hotnews.ro.

He invoked the European Union’s Green Deal rather than security issues or cost concerns circulated previously as the main reason behind a potential end of the deal with CGN to expand Romania's only nuclear power plant.

Nuclear energy is excluded from the Just Transition Mechanism, a key financial component of the European Green Deal that should make the bloc climate neutral by 2050.

“It is clear to me that the partnership with the Chinese company is not going to work,” Orban said, adding that the government has already started to look for a new partner and financing for the project.

He explained that all the new projects in Romania’s energy sector will depend from now on on the European Union’s Green Deal, an initiative aimed at reducing CO2 emissions in the EU.

In 2015, Romanian state-owned electricity producer Nuclearelectrica, the company that operates the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, signed a memorandum of understanding with CGN on the construction of two new reactors, 3 and 4.

On May 8 last year, the two sides officially signed the preliminary agreement on the construction and operation of two new reactors. However, the cooperation between Nuclearelectrica and CGN became uncertain after Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and US President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration on August 21 in Washington that mentioned a closer cooperation between the US and Romania in the field of nuclear energy. In September, former PM Viorica Dancila also signed a memorandum in this regard with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Moreover, CGN was accused of nuclear espionage by the US government back in 2016.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Berlin summit agrees attempt to stabilise Libya truce but oil blockade overshadows progress

Poland plans central magazine to stockpile unsold coal as miners threaten protests

Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report

News

Kazakh fugitive banker Ablyazov to face in-absentia trial in Moscow

Investigators claim he developed complex schemes aimed at financing investment projects in Russia, enabling him to systematically embezzle funds of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank.

Russia’s RTS spring rally gets boost from new government

The spring rally that got under way at the start of the new year has received a boost from Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed constitutional changes and the appointment of a new government, as both the RTS and Moex Russia index hit new highs

‘People of assassinated general’s home province will pay $3mn bounty to anyone who kills Trump’ says Iranian MP

Addressing parliament, lawmaker also calls on Iran to build nuclear bomb. Qasem Soleimani’s successor, meanwhile, says “enemies” like US "understand no language but force”.

Row over PiS’ overhaul of Polish judiciary reaches Washington

Two democratic US congressmen urged Polish President Andrzej Duda to prevent the so-called "muzzle law" from being pushed through parliament, describing it as a “dangerous threat to Poland’s democratic institutions.”

Iran ‘to withdraw from NPT if Europe attempts nuclear deal referral’

Step will take place if UK, France, Germany file formal complaint with Security Council says foreign minister Javad Zarif.

Kazakh fugitive banker Ablyazov to face in-absentia trial in Moscow
12 hours ago
Russia’s RTS spring rally gets boost from new government
15 hours ago
‘People of assassinated general’s home province will pay $3mn bounty to anyone who kills Trump’ says Iranian MP
10 hours ago
Row over PiS’ overhaul of Polish judiciary reaches Washington
1 day ago
Iran ‘to withdraw from NPT if Europe attempts nuclear deal referral’
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    4 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    6 days ago
  4. Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister
    6 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    11 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    21 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss