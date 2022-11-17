Romanian banks’ profit hits record after 25% y/y surge in Q3

Romanian banks’ profit hits record after 25% y/y surge in Q3
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 17, 2022

The aggregated net profit of Romanian banks surged to RON2.88bn (€581mn) in Q3, 25% more compared to the same period last year, according to calculations based on data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The outstanding performance of the banking system was partly driven by the advance of lending activity, but the higher interest rates also contributed.

For the year-to-date period January-September, the profit rose by 17.8% y/y to RON7.57bn (+18.2% y/y to €1.53bn).

The annualised return on equity (ROE) in January-September rose to 16.6%, a significant 3pp up from 13.6% in the same period last year.

During the third quarter of this year, the stock of bank loans increased by just over 16% compared to the same period last year.

Separately, in Q3, the average interbank interest rate used by banks to set loan interest rates, 3M ROBOR (for funds with a three-month tenor), soared to 7.7% – five times more compared to Q3/2021 (when it was 1.5%). Over the first nine months of 2022, the average 3M ROBOR was 5.6% compared to 1.6% last year.

Stronger lending resulted in better use of resources. The loan-to-deposit ratio rose to 73.4% – the highest level since Q3, 2019. The ratio, which reflects how efficient banks are in using the stock of deposits, plunged to 65.9% at the end of 2020 amid a significant accumulation of deposits during the lockdown period not matched by a similar pace of lending. But the government stepped in and backed corporate lending through various schemes and the ratio has improved.

The credit quality as reflected by the improved non-performing loan (NPL) ratio calculated under EBA methodology. The NPL ratio dropped to 2.8% at the end of Q3, from 3.0% at the end of Q2 and 3.7% at the end of Q3 last year. The ratio has constantly decreased since 2014 when first calculated – with a small increase in mid-2020 before the moratorium on bank loan repayment enforced by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Data shows Turkey undisputed world leader in cryptocurrency trading

Uzbekistan’s “People’s IPO” stars are ready for listing

INTERVIEW: Orient group investing into Uzbekistan's growing population and investment-friendly climate

Data

Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 1% in October, easing versus a gain of 1.4% m/m in September.

Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3

Falling inventories weigh on economic activity in the second half of the year after strongly pushing up growth in Q1.

Engines of Hungary’s economy sputtering as quarterly GDP contracts in Q3

GDP contracted 0.4% q/q for the first time since 2020, potentially starting a technical recession.

Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October

Inflation in Ukraine increased by 2.5% in October 2022 compared to September and by 26.6% year on year, Economic Pravda reported on November 10.

Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%

NBS cites rising inflation as it makes eighth consecutive rate hike.

Polish core inflation accelerates 0.3pp to 11% y/y in October
1 day ago
Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3
2 days ago
Engines of Hungary’s economy sputtering as quarterly GDP contracts in Q3
2 days ago
Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October
7 days ago
Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    2 days ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    7 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    28 days ago
  4. DON: Why Russia is withdrawing across the Dnipro now
    6 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Orient group investing into Uzbekistan's growing population and investment-friendly climate
    5 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    17 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    18 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    28 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss