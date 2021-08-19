Romanian PM Citu appoints close ally as finance minister

Romanian PM Citu appoints close ally as finance minister
Prime Minister Florin Citu temporarily took over the finance ministry before appointing to the post Dan Vilceanu.
By bne IntelliNews August 19, 2021

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on the appointment of Dan Vilceanu as the country’s new finance minister on August 18. 

Vilceanu, an economist and the president of the Gorj branch of the senior ruling National Liberal Party (PNL), is a close associate of Prime Minister Florin Citu, who is currently in a power struggle with PNL leader Ludovic Orban for control of the party. 

Citu announced on August 18 that Vilceanu had gained an overwhelming majority in the PNL’s National Political Bureau. 

In July, Citu dismissed Alexandru Nazare as the head of the finance ministry, saying that his ministry lagged on a large number of projects, including some essential for the absorption of European funds and for fighting tax evasion.

Nazare denied any wrongdoing or underperformance at his ministry, and was sacked after he refused to resign. 

The former minister’s sacking added to tensions within the PNL, where Citu will face the party’s current leader Ludovic Orban in the leadership election next month. 

Orban objected strongly to the move, saying he had not approved the dismissal and furthermore that Citu failed to get the approval of the ruling coalition’s leading body. 

Instead of immediately appointing a replacement for Nazare, Citu personally took control of the finance ministry for 45 days. He said he planned to screen the budget execution in detail, carry out the first budget revision and possibly sketch a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy expected by the European Commission, rating agencies and investors.

On August 18, the statistics office announced that Romania’s seasonally-adjusted GDP increased by 1.8% q/q in Q2 after the 2.5% q/q advance in Q1, according to the flash estimate released by the statistics office on August 17. The annual growth rate spiked at 13% y/y, an effect of the lockdown that crippled the economy in the second quarter last year. However, the growth was slower compared to consensus expectations for growth rates of around 2% q/q and above 14% y/y.

Despite taking over the finance ministry, Citu has not yet announced plans to revise downward the 7.16% deficit target set under much harsher economic conditions at the beginning of the year.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) said earlier this month that it had it revised upward the inflation outlook over the next two years, but it still refrained from joining the interest rate normalisation trend. It cited “elevated uncertainty” including over the budget, saying it needs more clarity from the government so as to be able to coordinate rate hikes with the fiscal consolidation path that the government is expected to pursue. 

Vilceanu was a former youth member of the PNL’s main rival, the centre-left Social Democratic Party (PSD), before switching to the PNL. This gave opposition leader Marcel Ciolacu the chance to quip that his party was a “good nursery” for other parties, but that Vilceanu was not one of its "high-class products”. Ciolacu added that he was glad Citu was no longer personally in charge of the finance ministry. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Transylvania-based Fortech to buy Zipper Studios as it embarks on M&A drive

Romania’s GDP rises by 1.8% q/q in Q2, below expectations

Romania ups official growth forecast for this year by 2pp to 7%

News

Interview: Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan rejects Taliban rule

Zahir Aghbar has pledged his allegiance to the self-declared caretaker president and Taliban foe, Amrullah Saleh.

Restrictions tightened in Southeast Europe as COVID-19 cases rise sharply

New wave of the pandemic spreads in region where vaccination rates are low in many countries.

Bruce Willis is back in Russia in a “deepfake” advertising campaign for mobile phone company Megafon

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’ face is back on the screens in Russia after he agreed to feature in the new advertising campaign of leading Russian mobile phone company Megafon. However, the actor will not physically participate.

Czech president blasts Nato as government comes under fire over evacuations from Afghanistan

Milos Zeman calls on the country to focus on national defence rather than "wasting money" on the military alliance.

Kazakhstan freezes apparent Afghan refugee plans amid grumbling

Thoughts have now turned to bolstering security.

Interview: Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan rejects Taliban rule
7 hours ago
Restrictions tightened in Southeast Europe as COVID-19 cases rise sharply
1 day ago
Bruce Willis is back in Russia in a “deepfake” advertising campaign for mobile phone company Megafon
1 day ago
Czech president blasts Nato as government comes under fire over evacuations from Afghanistan
1 day ago
Kazakhstan freezes apparent Afghan refugee plans amid grumbling
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    2 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Nato training for Afghans in Turkey gives off a “Syria” odour
    4 days ago
  3. US threatens to revoke Russia’s 'market economy' status
    2 days ago
  4. Afghan president reported to have fled with helicopters full of cash amid chaotic scenes at airport
    2 days ago
  5. Sizzling tensions with China pose new threat to Lithuania’s food exports, rail freight sector
    6 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    15 days ago
  2. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    14 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    2 days ago
  4. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    27 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss