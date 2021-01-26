Romanian power group Hidroelectrica expects IPO by end-2021

By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2021

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica, the most valuable state-owned company, expects to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange no sooner than the end of this year, according to the company's CEO, Bogdan Badea.

Hidroelectrica's listing will be a milestone for the Romanian capital market and should not be deferred later than next spring, Badea said at a press conference marking ten years since the listing of local investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

Hidroelectrica is currently the biggest holding in Fondul Proprietatea's portfolio as the fund owns a 20% stake in the company valued at over €1bn (50% of the fund’s net asset value).

Hidroelectrica's performances may look impressive, but the company needs more capital to turn it into a regional player, Badea commented.

Currently, the planned IPO is blocked by legislation initiated by the opposition Social Democratic Party in 2020 that forbids the sale of state assets. However, the company has been preparing to list its shares for several years, and the process should go smoothly once this obstacle is lifted.

The current centre-right government has announced plans to abrogate the bill, originally aimed at preventing the sale of state assets under uncertain global economic circumstances. However, since then there has been a worldwide rally fuelled by QE and massive general liquidity.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD mulls lending €17.5mn to Bulgaria’s VEZ Svoghe for new greenfield renewable energy projects

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it is considering providing long-term financing of up to €17.5mn to Bulgarian hydropower plant managing company VEZ Svoghe for ... more

Moldova to connect to Romania’s power grid under €261mn project

A 400 kV, 158-km long power transmission line will be built to link Moldova’s capital city Chisinau to the border with Romania, with the aim of connecting the electricity networks of the two ... more

EIB lends €100mn to Poland’s Pekao Leasing for financing SMEs’ efforts in energy, women’s entrepreneurship

The European Investment Bank (EIB) launched a new €100mn loan to the Polish company Pekao Leasing for the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises, the EIB said on January 19. In ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    6 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    7 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    16 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    8 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    13 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss