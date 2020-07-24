Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath to hold IPO in 2021

Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath to hold IPO in 2021
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 24, 2020

Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs, is preparing to list its shares under an initial public offering (IPO) next year, announced the company's co-founder Daniel Dines.

The coronavirus pandemic brought this step closer, as the company’s profitability — a prerequisite for the IPO — has significantly improved, Dines argued.

"We had plans for listing on the stock exchange before the coronavirus pandemic, but we made a promise that we would apply for the IPO only when we were profitable. Now, the pandemic has accelerated our plans, we are in a very solid financial situation and we clearly plan to apply for the IPO next year,” Dines said in an interview with CNN.

In February, Dines only indicated that UiPath was approaching the listing of its shares without mentioning a date. Now, Dines has announced 2021 as a firm deadline.

One week ago, UiPath attracted new funding from a group of investors led by Alkeon Capital Management. The company founded by Dines and Marius Tirca raised $225mn in a round of Series E financing, obtaining a post-investment valuation of $10.2bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian mixed reality pioneer receives €2.1mn venture capital financing

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

Tech

Hungarian mixed reality pioneer receives €2.1mn venture capital financing

Budapest-based AerinX provides a mixed reality (MR) system for streamlined aircraft inspections.

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network

MegaFon to work with state geology agency RosGeologya on the first Arctic high-speed fibre cable that will be used for international traffic as well as connecting domestic Far East regions.

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at around $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

NBU approves strategy for fintech development

Ukrainian central bank aims to promote innovation, progress towards a cashless economy and better financial literacy among consumers and businesses.

Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices

Tax privileges, recently extended by the Russian government to the local IT sector are likely to result in higher software prices as authorities aim to pass their costs onto IT product customers.

Hungarian mixed reality pioneer receives €2.1mn venture capital financing
1 day ago
Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network
3 days ago
Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September
4 days ago
NBU approves strategy for fintech development
6 days ago
Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices
15 days ago

Most Read

  1. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    8 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    5 days ago
  3. Subsidised bank credits to buy physical gold ‘new fashion in Turkey’
    7 days ago
  4. Turkey’s central bank returns to shorting dollar futures on Borsa Istanbul derivatives market
    2 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan blames Georgia for helping arm Armenia
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    24 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    16 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    24 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    28 days ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss