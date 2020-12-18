Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Tremend, one of the most dynamic Romanian tech companies, owned by three local entrepreneurs, has become one of the leading IT service providers for the European Commission and other European institutions, Economica.net reported.

Tremend is now involved in ten major projects in areas such as education, public governance and communication with citizens, according to the source.

The multi-annual framework contracts signed with the European institutions have a total value of €25mn, with related revenues estimated at €2.7mn for 2020 and€7mn for 2021.

The company has recently joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Blue Ribbon global programme. This programme delivers tailor-made financing and sector-specific advisory solutions – covering operational, management, and financial advisory – to high-growth SMEs over five years. Blue Ribbon is delivered across all EBRD countries of operations on an invitation-only basis.