Romanians cash term deposits to buy foreign currency

Romanians cash term deposits to buy foreign currency
By bne IntelliNews May 30, 2022

The volume of bank deposits held by Romanian households in local banks has increased by RON1.3bn (€260mn) in the first four months of the year to RON285.2bn, according to the end-April loan and deposit data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

It is a relatively small advance, only 0.5% ytd for the stock of deposits and 7.5-fold less than the household deposits’ leap (RON9.8bn) seen during the same four-month period last year. But it is still a positive dynamic, at least in nominal terms.

Considering the much higher food and energy prices, the figures can hardly support the hypothesis of massive private consumption prompted by “inflationary behaviour” — although this remains one of the possible (negative) scenarios for the first part of the year.

To support this, the volume of new term deposits generated by households during Q1 (latest data available), was RON20.4bn — 5.2% more compared to Q1, 2021. Indeed, the vast majority of the new deposits have tenants of under one year — but this is broadly expected under current inflationary circumstances and given the still low deposit interest rates.

Consumer prices have advanced by 7.9% over the first four months of the year, the equivalent of a loss in excess of RON20bn incurred by households.

To prevent even more losses, households have cashed part of their term deposits, as the deposit interest rates lag well behind inflation, thanks to the BNR’s dovish policy.

But figures show that the money migrated to foreign currency — and was not just spent overnight.

The stock of term deposits decreased by RON3.97bn in the first four months of the year, while the stock of overnight deposits increased by RON5.28bn.

When it comes to the overnight deposits, the local currency deposits contracted by RON4.11bn, while the stock of deposits in euros and other currencies (US dollars mainly) increased significantly by RON7.36bn and RON2.03bn respectively.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Is coal killing us all?

Romania hopes to negotiate smooth withdrawal from 'Russian' bank IIB

Romania’s government passes €1.1bn social package

Data

Which agricultural powerhouses can shore up world food supplies?

The war in Ukraine and a chain of unusual weather events may combine to create a global food catastrophe. New data shows which countries are the biggest agricultural exporters. These agricultural superpowers must work together to mitigate the crisis.

Russia’s net debt position goes into deficit in 1Q22, but it still has healthy reserves despite sanctions and heavy spending

Russia’s external debt is 15% of GDP – one of the lowest levels in the world – and with the concurrent relentless rise in hard currency reserves had created a net surplus position of some $153bn. Not any more.

Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions

Russians' attitudes towards the US have nose-dived to their second worst level on record.

Russia’s CBR slashes key rate to 11% ahead of schedule

The Central Bank of Russia held an unplanned ahead-of-schedule policy meeting on May 26, at which the board of the regulator slashed the key interest rate by 300 basis points from 14% to 11%.

Fall in hydropower production puts Albania’s finances under pressure

Albania’s electricity generation fell in Q1, forcing the country to increase imports more than sevenfold at a time when prices are soaring.

Which agricultural powerhouses can shore up world food supplies?
22 hours ago
Russia’s net debt position goes into deficit in 1Q22, but it still has healthy reserves despite sanctions and heavy spending
1 day ago
Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
3 days ago
Russia’s CBR slashes key rate to 11% ahead of schedule
4 days ago
Fall in hydropower production puts Albania’s finances under pressure
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    7 days ago
  2. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    3 days ago
  3. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    5 days ago
  4. Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign executive ranks
    5 days ago
  5. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    3 days ago
  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    26 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    21 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    20 days ago
  4. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    27 days ago
  5. Russia on fire: Is Ukraine giving Moscow a taste of its own medicine?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss