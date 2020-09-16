Russia industrial production fall slows to -7.2% in August y/y

Russia industrial production fall slows to -7.2% in August y/y
Russia's industry is still struggling to recover from the coronavirus shock, with industrial production contracting by 7.2% in August after falling 8% in July
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2020

In August, Russian industrial production posted a 7.2% year-on-year decline. August brought the 8M20 dynamic to -4.5% y/y.

The data matched the BCS GM forecast (-7%), but was lower than the consensus estimate (-6.2%). In seasonally adjusted terms, output in industry improved from -7.3% y/y in July to -7% last month.

Oil and gas sector remained the main drag on industrial growth: in August, production of crude oil and natural gas fell 12% y/y, which pushed output in the resource sector down by 11.8% y/y. Contraction in the other two main segments of industry was much smaller: manufacturing industry fell by 4.1% y/y in August, while output in utilities was down by 3.6% y/y. Apart from O&G, the other industrial segment with a major contraction was automotive (car production fell by 30% y/y). At the same time, a few industries posted y/y growth, including food processing, chemical, textile and pharmaceutical.

“Recovery in Russian economy is slow, as expected. Overall, industrial data has confirmed our expectations: we forecast that the recovery in Russian economy in 2H20 will be slow and uneven as risks of a new wave of [the coronavirus [COVID-19)] pandemic continue to weigh heavily upon domestic consumer and business demand, while many parts of the global economy remain stressed. We reiterate our 2020 estimate of Russian GDP growth at -3.8% y/y,” BSC Global Markets chief economist Vladimir Tikhomirov said in a note.

Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative

Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: The Borsa Istanbul, part II. Think thrice

Data

Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 14% y/y in Q2

Sharp contractions in both industry and services to households. No sector posted positive growth during the quarter.

Coronacrisis cost Serbia equivalent of 510,000 jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in working hours equivalent to 510,000 full-time jobs in the second half of 2020, finds a study by the EBRD and ILO.

Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20

Albania was under a strict lockdown for the first month of the quarter, with many non-essential businesses closed, and restrictions were gradually lifted during May and June.

Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis

Romania’s current account balance narrowed to €4.86bn in January-July, down 19.5% y/y. The correction is related to the effects of the crisis: fewer holidays abroad and lower dividends.

Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak

However, slowing of credit expansion necessitated by latest difficulties of lira may hinder recovery.

Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 14% y/y in Q2
18 hours ago
Coronacrisis cost Serbia equivalent of 510,000 jobs
1 day ago
Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20
1 day ago
Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis
1 day ago
Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak
2 days ago

