Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest

Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest
Russia is set to smash all previous records with a bumper 150mn tonne grain harvest this year / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2022

Russia is on track to smash all previous records with the size of this year’s grain harvest. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bumper harvest could be as big as 150mn tonnes this year on September 27.

The previous record was set in 2018 when Russia brought in 135mn tonnes, beating all previous records, including those set in Soviet times.

Russia’s government has invested heavily in agriculture in the last decade and dramatically improved yields to become the world’s biggest grain exporter.

"The preliminary estimate (for 2022) already stands at 150mn tonnes, including around 100mn tonnes of wheat. This will be a record in the history of Russia," Putin said in televised meeting on agriculture as cited by the Moscow Times.

According to Putin, "138.7mn tonnes of grain have already been harvested. The delivery of our grain and our fertiliser abroad unfortunately remains... difficult," Putin said. "Sanctions against Russia risk leading to a further deterioration of the situation, to a global food crisis," he added.

The new estimate easily beats the previous forecast of 130mn tonnes set at the start of this year by the Agriculture Ministry, with exports of 45mn tonnes. (chart) The wheat harvest is also especially large as Russia usually produces some 70mn tonnes of wheat a year.

Russia has been exporting some 50mn tonnes of grain a year, but this year’s estimate was already expected to be below par, even before the war in Ukraine started.

The potential for Russian grain exports should be higher this year as Ukraine, Russia’s main competitor on the international traded wheat market, is expected to produce half its usual amount this year as about half of its wheat fields are in occupied zones.

Russian grain exports have also been affected by international sanctions on Russia’s access to international shipping, although Moscow managed to have some of those restrictions eased as part of the Istanbul grain deal signed on July 22 that unbottled the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports.

Putin has also complained that most of the grain exported from Ukraine has gone to EU countries and not the poorest countries in places like Africa that are still facing a potential food crisis.

"Grain from Ukraine continues to bypass the poorest countries," Putin said during his remarks. "As of September 23, out of 203 ships that left the ports of Ukraine, only four went to the poorest countries under the United Nations program."

Ukraine and European countries have refuted these accusations.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD: Reduced gas supplies and inflation to slow growth further in EBRD regions

Kazakhstan shows generous side amid Russian stampede, but tensions are rising

Seismologists record explosions in area of Nord Stream leaks

Data

IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish

Romania’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.8% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023, “supported mainly by momentum in domestic demand”, the IMF said.

Moldova’s manufacturing activity plunges to levels not seen since lockdown

Moldova’s industrial output plunged by 14.4% y/y in July, when the activity in the manufacturing sector reached the lowest level seen in the past decade except for the March-April lockdown months in 2020.

Analysts wrong again as 'unorthodox' Turkey cuts rates another 100 bp

Benchmark now 12% versus official inflation of 80.2%. Lira continues to sink.

Albanians trust international organisations and religious institutions more than their politicians

More than 70% of Albanians trust the EU, the UN and Nato compared to only one quarter who trust the president or political parties.

Montenegro’s economy posts 12.7% y/y growth in 2Q22

Growth is expected to slow later in 2022 as the war in Ukraine affects tourism and other key sectors.

IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish
1 day ago
Moldova’s manufacturing activity plunges to levels not seen since lockdown
5 days ago
Analysts wrong again as 'unorthodox' Turkey cuts rates another 100 bp
5 days ago
Albanians trust international organisations and religious institutions more than their politicians
6 days ago
Montenegro’s economy posts 12.7% y/y growth in 2Q22
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    1 day ago
  4. Azerbaijani offensive leaves Armenia shaken
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    1 day ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    7 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    15 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    28 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    26 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss