Russia's car sales jump by 37% in 1H21
After a terrible year in 2020, auto sales bounced back in June, up 28% y/y on low base effects, but also ahead of the last six years in absolute terms in June.
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2021

The sales of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia in June increased by 28% year-on-year to 0.158mn units, and by 37% y/y to 0.87mn vehicles in 1H21 overall, according to a report from the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC) that oversees the industry.

This shows positive improvements in the market versus the previously seen trend of falling automotive sales, short supply of new cars and rising prices previously reported by bne IntelliNews.

"As earlier stated, the market shows better dynamics than expected," AEB's chairman Thomas Staertzel commented. 

AEB notes that the postponement of the disposal fee increase supported the market and helped slow the increase in car prices. Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is worsening, the analysts at AEB hope that a complete lockdown will be avoided. 

"Despite the difficulties with the semi-conductors' supply and metal prices increase, we believe a drop down in 2021 sales [will be prevented] and we will see corrections in the months to come," AEB wrote.

Notably, the improved outlook on the car market had AEB improve its full year 2021 sales forecast from a 2.1% to 9.8% increase.

 

Georgia’s headline inflation soars to 9.9% y/y in June

Georgia’s consumer price inflation came in at 9.9% year on year in June, a major 2.2pp rise from 7.7% y/y in the previous month, according to Geostat.

Latvia’s industrial output rose 10.1% in May 2021 y/y

Latvia’s industrial production output rose by 10.1% y/y in May, according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices, the country’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) announced on July 5.

Russia’s services PMI stutters as recovery runs into inflation headwind

Russia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 56.5 in June, down from 57.5 in May, but still well above the 50 no-change mark, as services continue to recover from last year’s annus horribilis.

Romania’s industrial prices increased by 10.4% y/y in May

Industrial prices leapt by just over 2% m/m in May and kept recovering in line with the reopening of the global economy.

Inflation expectations amongst Russia’s most vulnerable citizens ticks up to 12.9%

Inflation expectations among Russians have been high since the start of this year – more than double the actual rate of inflation – but expectations among Russia's most vulnerable are double the CBR's estimate.

