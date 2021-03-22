Russia’s cartoon Masha and the Bear becomes a top global entertainment brand

Russia’s cartoon Masha and the Bear becomes a top global entertainment brand
Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear is now one of the top three most popular shows in MENA.
By Ben Aris March 22, 2021

The runaway success Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear has been ranked in the top three most popular children's entertainment brands in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, according to the Kidz Global international research agency.

"Masha and the Bear entered the Top 3 most favourite entertainment brands for children in Europe, the Middle East and Africa among children 0-6 years old," the Tass press service said, referring to the results of an online interview conducted in November 2020 at the Animaccord Animation Studio during the Open Russian Animated Film Festival in Suzdal.

The show that features the antics of the little girl Masha who lives with her friend the bear has been a smash hit around the world, and the fact that it used to be exclusively in Russian didn't stymie the growth of the show’s viewers around the world, mostly via YouTube. As the dialogue is minimal and the comedy largely slapstick the lack of other language versions has made it a big hit, especially to young children.

Masha and the Bear is a Russian animated television series. The first episode was released in 2009. Since then the series has been translated into 42 languages and is the only Russian animation project that is included in the top 5 most sought-after children's shows in the world (Parrot Analytics, 2021). To date, the Russian cartoon has been awarded five Youtube Diamond Play Buttons.

The show’s Russian origin has caused it some problems. As bne IntelliNews reported in “Masha and the spy”, The Times ran a piece in November 2018 entitled “Children’s show is propaganda for Putin, say critics” that accused Masha of being a nationalist and a vehicle for Russia’s soft power ambitions.

“Rubbish,” retorted Dmitry Loveyko, the CEO of the Animaccord Animation Studio, the maker of Masha and the Bear, in an exclusive interview with bne IntelliNews at the time. “What do you mean by propaganda? Is Mr Bean propaganda pushing the British lifestyle overseas? There is a better argument to say that the Beatles were Western propaganda used to fight the Soviet Union during the cold war with their jeans and the hippies.” 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian oligarch Abramovich sues Harper Collins, “Putin’s People” author for defamation

Russian banks profits up 10% y/y to $5bn in January-February 2021

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats as spy scandal escalates

News

Turkey’s debt ‘least appealing in EMs’

Erdogan administration has lost its credibility for the medium term with latest firing of a central bank governor, says emerging markets head at AllianceBernstein in New York.

Russian oligarch Abramovich sues Harper Collins, “Putin’s People” author for defamation

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has filed a defamation law suit against the HarperCollins publishing company and the author of “Putin’s People”, Catherine Belton, in London

Slovak Economy Minister resigns but coalition crisis rumbles on

SaS leader Richard Sulik says Prime Minister Igor Matovic must now fulfil his pledge to quit, but the two rivals still disagree about the balance of ministers in the cabinet.

Turkey’s banks “key source of vulnerability” amid lira strife

Crunch point may soon arrive as lenders attempt to deal with large burden of short-term maturing FX external debts. These amount to $88.7bn, or 12.5% of GDP.

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats as spy scandal escalates

Sofia rounded up six Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia, which has a strong presence in the Southeast European country’s energy sector.

Turkey’s debt ‘least appealing in EMs’
35 minutes ago
Russian oligarch Abramovich sues Harper Collins, “Putin’s People” author for defamation
7 hours ago
Slovak Economy Minister resigns but coalition crisis rumbles on
8 hours ago
Turkey’s banks “key source of vulnerability” amid lira strife
15 hours ago
Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats as spy scandal escalates
15 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    26 days ago
  2. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    7 days ago
  3. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    5 days ago
  4. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    4 days ago
  5. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    15 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    26 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    19 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    26 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    15 days ago
  5. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss