Russia’s CBR keeps rate at 7.5%, warns of hikes

Russia’s CBR keeps rate at 7.5%, warns of hikes
The Bank of Russia kept rates on hold at 7.5%, despite inflation's collapse in the last two months to under 3%. The CBR says its a low base effect and that inflation will rise in 2H23 / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 28, 2023

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at the policy meeting of April 28 resolved to maintain the key interest rate at 7.5%, taking no monetary policy action for the fifth consecutive meeting and maintaining the rate unchanged since September 2022.

The decision to maintain the key rate unchanged is in line with consensus market expectations. At the previous meeting in March the CBR resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7.5% and maintained hawkish monetary guidance. (chart)

As followed by bne IntelliNews, despite inflation rapidly converging to the long-term target of 4% in March, the head of the CBR Elvira Nabiullina did not rush to confirm the disinflationary trend, let alone signal any dovish policy shifts. She attributed the plunge in inflation to seasonal factors and the high comparison base (price growth spiked at over 16% in March 2022).

Notably, in the press-release accompanying the latest policy decision, the CBR doubled down on the previous hawkish guidance and said that it is ready to hike the rate if necessary to maintain inflation within the 4% goal.

"Given the gradual increase in current inflationary pressures, the CBR  will assess at its upcoming meetings the feasibility of raising the key rate to stabilise inflation near 4% in 2024 and beyond," the regulator wrote.

This confirms that the CBR is unlikely to suppor the government to spur growth with lower interest rates unless a stable accross-the-board deflationary trend is observed over medium-term.  In February, the CBR did not cave in to reported Kremlin pressure to send out dovish monetary signals, issued a hawkish guidance instead, and warned of the widening budget deficit. 

Still, in April the CBR has expectedly improved the inflation forecast for 2023 from previous 5%-7% to 4.5-6.5%, maintaining the 2024 inflation guidance unchanged at 4%. While inflation will stay low in the coming months due to the base effect, it will accelerate in 2H23, the CBR expects.

The regulator expectedly highlighted continuously high population inflationary expectations. The CBR also noted tight labour market, weak demand for Russian exports, and possible increase in import prices due to pertaining logistical problems as potentially pro-inflationary. 

The analysts also warned that recent ruble weakening, along with fiscal challenges, could also influence inflation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey throws its support behind Russia in grain deal talks, Moscow demanding some agro-sanctions be eased

KFC rebrands to Rostic's as American owner exits Russia

KYIV BLOG: Is a Ukrainian military hammer blow poised to strike Russian forces?

Data

Job creation loses pace in the Western Balkans

Unemployment fell, but mainly as a result of the declining labour force and an increase in inactivity, World Bank report reveals.

Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March

Steepest declines were for car fuel and other non-food goods, while food sales also slowed.

Inflation in Western Balkans to remain elevated through 2023, World Bank says

Core inflation has increased in almost all Western Balkan countries since mid-2022 and price pressures remain broad-based.

European defence spending soars by 14% in 2022, says Sipri

Central and Western Europe spend more in real terms than in 1989, the last year of the confrontation with the Soviet Union.

Europe’s heating season ends as gas storage passes bottom

European gas tank storage hit a low of 55.36% full at the start of April 1, and the volume held in tanks has grown since then to 57.94% full as of April 23, according to data from GIE.

Job creation loses pace in the Western Balkans
1 day ago
Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March
1 day ago
Inflation in Western Balkans to remain elevated through 2023, World Bank says
2 days ago
European defence spending soars by 14% in 2022, says Sipri
2 days ago
Europe’s heating season ends as gas storage passes bottom
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    2 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    7 days ago
  3. Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations
    4 days ago
  4. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    8 days ago
  5. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    7 days ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    27 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  4. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    16 days ago
  5. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss