Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war
Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war, but thanks to soaring oil prices the country is making a profit from its war with Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2022

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

The sanctions imposed on the Central Bank of Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) on February 27 saw more than $300bn of its reserves held in Europe frozen in an unprecedented move as the West punished Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. However, technically that money still belongs to Russia and is counted as part of the latter's reserves.

The war in Ukraine has gone on much longer than expected and is costing some $300mn a day, according to the latest estimates by Russia’s Ministry of Finance.

Although Russia is spending heavily on the war, this has been more than compensated by the windfall gains the country is earning from sky-high commodity prices, which should replenish its reserves.

Russia’s current account surplus more than tripled in the first four months of the year to $95.8bn, the central bank said, as prices surged for its oil and gas exports and imports plunged under the weight of sanctions, up from $27.5bn in the same period a year earlier.  

Defence spending has increased every month since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February as Russia’s Armed Forces failed to secure a quick victory and settled for a strategy of capturing eastern territories.

If Russia’s defence spending in February totalled RUB369bn ($5.4bn), March saw an uptick to RUB450bn ($6.6bn), according to the ministry data first reported by The Moscow Times’ Russian service.

Defence spending in April was more than double the pre-war period of RUB628bn ($9.2bn) spent on defence, or RUB21bn ($308mn) per day. Between January and the end of April 2022, RUB1.681 trillion ($24.6bn) of the Russian budget was allocated toward military expenditure.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova

UN special rapporteur issues damning indictment on human cost of sanctions in Iran

Data

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova

The industrial price inflation in April was the second-highest since last November when Gazprom began charging much higher prices under a new contract.

Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1

The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 6.5% y/y in the first quarter of 2022.

Russians trade TV news for social media as war-weariness sets in

Trust in TV news is declining among Russians, as social media news gains popularity. At the same time, Russian support for the war in Ukraine appears to be slipping, as does the belief that Russia is winning a global power struggle.

Net FDI in Bulgaria jumps four times y/y through March to €1.05bn

The new government's pledged to improve the economic and political environment has yielded results despite the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade
4 hours ago
Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova
1 day ago
Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1
1 day ago
Russians trade TV news for social media as war-weariness sets in
2 days ago
Net FDI in Bulgaria jumps four times y/y through March to €1.05bn
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    3 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    13 days ago
  3. Russian-linked businessmen bid for strategic Greek port
    8 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    3 days ago
  5. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    4 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    25 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    17 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    13 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    23 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss