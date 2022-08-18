Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade

Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade
Russia economy is expected to contract this year, but the forecasts are becoming increasingly mild from a fall of 8-15% at the start of the war to 5-6% more recently. MinEcon has just released the mildest yet forecast of minus 4.2% / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2022

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is preparing a revised macroeconomic forecast for 2022, revising the GDP decline to 4.2% from the previously forecast 7.8% contraction, RBC business portal and Kommersant daily reported citing an unpublished draft of the document.

The 2022 outlook of the ministry is in line with the most optimistic baseline scenario of the recently released strategy and outlook for the near term by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

However, the growing optimism of the EconMin is seen as being too much too soon by the analysts, as it is too early to tell to what extent and how exactly the Russian economy is affected by the Western sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine.

“Even if GDP growth in 1H22 exceeds conservative expectations, we would not see this as a directly positive event, as we are still concerned about the structure of economic growth and next year’s risks,” BCS Global Markets commented on August 17.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, GDP forecasts for Russia hit by Western sanctions following the military invasion of Ukraine have recently improved across the board. This week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Russia’s economy is doing better than expected, upgrading its forecast for the contraction anticipated this year to -6% from -8%.

However, despite the optimistic outlook revisions, as compared to May’s -4.3%, in June the GDP decline slightly accelerated. For 2Q22 overall GDP contracted by 4%.

BCS GM analysts previously warned that the 2Q22 macro data "still reflects the fragility of the current economic situation, and for now, cannot be viewed as an indication of low damage to the economy.”

BCS GM also warned that a possible global recession is a serious additional risk factor for Russia, echoing a recent report by the Central Bank of Russia

The EconMin, in the meantime, has reportedly improved the outlook across the board, with annual inflation in 2022 now seen at 13.4% (17.5% previously), and real disposable income contracting by 2.8% (6.8% in previous outlook). 

Still, the ministry is admitting that as the sanctions pressure continues to intensify, the recession in Russia risks to be more prolonged the EconMin reportedly revised the 2023 contraction from 0.7% to 2.7%. But the ministry expects a fast bounce-back, seeing the economy growing by 3.7% and 2.6% in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Chinese cars conquer Kazakhstan as Russian imports end

COMMENT: Turkey moves closer to Russia, but is immune to Western sanctions

Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline

Data

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q

Latvia’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.6% in 2Q of 2022, the Labour Force Survey published on August 16 by the country’s Central Statistical Bureau shows.

Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show

Polish GDP expansion slowed down to a seasonally adjusted 4.5% y/y in the second quarter after expanding 9.2% y/y in the preceding three months.

Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded

Hungary’s economy expanded 6.5% y/y in Q2, according to both adjusted and raw data, slowing down from 8.2% in the previous quarter.

Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline

Governments in several counties across Emerging Europe have launched pro-natal policies where parents receive financial benefits and tax breaks for having more babies.

Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 0.6% in July.

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q
5 hours ago
Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show
5 hours ago
Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded
5 hours ago
Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline
20 hours ago
Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    3 days ago
  4. CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
    7 days ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 hours ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    9 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    24 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss