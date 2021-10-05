Russia’s economic growth slows to 3.7% year-on-year in July from 10.5% in the second quarter as the coronacrisis bounce back effects fade

The Russian economy continued to normalize on a year-on-year basis, although many sectors started to see stagnation, the housing market being an exception. The GDP growth rate slowed to 3.7% y/y in July vs. 10.5% y/y in 2Q21.

“The prints from many sectors continued to show a normalization on the production side, while weather conditions negatively affected agricultural production, '' Sova Capital said in a note.

“Retail sales were resilient in August thanks to additional social outlays, and they are likely to have been resilient in September due to further additional social spending from the budget,” Sova Capital added.

Elsewhere, consumption indicators pointed to a moderation. We expect the momentum to fade in 4Q21 and 1H22 as consumption stabilizes following the spending of excess savings and slower loan growth due to higher interest rates, although social disbursements could delay this process for a month or so. We see a risk that our FY21 GDP growth forecast of 4.8% y/y drops to 4.5% y/y due to worse-than-expected prints,” Sova Capital concluded.

Russia’s economy has bounced back nicely from last year’s crisis but it is still performing under potential thanks to the outstanding structural problems that the government has failed to address.

Nevertheless, at a microeconomic level it is doing much better where Russia’s corporations are earning record profits. The profits of Russian corporate profits soared in July, the last month of available data, rising to RUB2,767bn ($38.6bn), more than twice as much as the RUB1,061bn that companies earned in the same month a year earlier.