Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus

Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus
According to preliminary data from Russia's Ministry of Finance, the economy contracted by c20% in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts say 2Q20 could be the same or worse
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2020

Russia’s economy shrank by a fifth in size in real terms in April, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance, but at the same time the government has managed to maintain a triple surplus in its external account.

Russia's nominal GDP shrank by 28%, of which two-thirds was due to the nation-wide lockdown that began on March 30 and another third was due to the collapse in oil prices, the Ministry of Finance said, reports RBC.

The real contraction of the economy in April could be 20%, according to the Ministry, once currency effects are calculated out. If confirmed the fall would be worse than the 7.5% GDP contraction Russia suffered in the 2008 crisis. However, the contraction for the full year this year will be less, as the economy is widely expected to claw back some of its losses in the second half of the year.

At the same time, the government has reported encouraging external account results. Russia is still running a triple surplus: the trade balance, currency account and federal government are all reporting surpluses of $3.8bn, $1.8bn and 0.2% of GDP respectively.

The better than expected result was partly due to a concurrent collapse in imports that offset to some extent the fall in revenue from oil and commodity exports.

The narrow budget surplus highlights the Kremlin’s extreme caution to preserve its financial firepower in this crisis. While other countries have committed anything between 5% and 20% of GDP to stimulus packages, the Russian package currently amounts to 1.9% of GDP, although that is anticipated to rise as work begins.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara’s weaker FX reserves

Bubble jitters grow as data shows €3bn invested in Tehran Stock Exchange in two months

Markets seek leads on who might come through to save Turkey from second currency crisis danger

News

Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara’s weaker FX reserves

Rating agency also downgrades Halkbank from ‘B’ to ‘B+’. Ability of sovereign to support lenders in event of need has declined, it says.

Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China

Russia’s Gazprom is pushing ahead with plans to build a second major gas pipeline to China.

Moldova’s head prosecutor accuses Plahotniuc in u-turn on $1bn bank frauds

Moldova to issue extradition request for oligarch who was the country’s most powerful politician until his party was ousted from office last June.

Tehran warns US off “piracy” as Iranian fuel tankers head for Venezuela

Foreign minister says Washington must “give up bullying on the world stage”. Four of five vessels already in the Atlantic.

Russian population is moving west

Three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union Russia’s population is starting to undo the legacy of central planning and is moving west.

Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara’s weaker FX reserves
9 hours ago
Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
14 hours ago
Moldova’s head prosecutor accuses Plahotniuc in u-turn on $1bn bank frauds
1 day ago
Tehran warns US off “piracy” as Iranian fuel tankers head for Venezuela
1 day ago
Russian population is moving west
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    2 days ago
  2. Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
    6 days ago
  3. Russian population is moving west
    1 day ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Prosperity Capital CEO forecasts Russian oil majors will survive as rivals go bust
    5 days ago
  5. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    1 day ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    26 days ago
  3. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    14 days ago
  4. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss