Russia’s industrial production slows to 6.8% as low base effects wear off

By bne IntelliNews August 26, 2021

As the low base effects fade, the growth in industrial production (IP) is showing signs of moderating y/y. IP growth in July slowed to 6.8% y/y vs. Bloomberg consensus expectations of 8%. 

The IP print for July contrasted starkly with the rates of 10.2% y/y and 11.9% y/y reported in June and May, respectively. Manufacturing drove the deceleration, up only 3.4% y/y in July vs. 7.6% y/y in June and 12.1% y/y in May. Mining and quarrying grew 11.6% y/y vs. 13.7% y/y in June and 12.1% y/y in May as it continues to recover from OPEC+. Electricity, gas and AC rose 8.5% y/y in July vs. 8% y/y in May-June, while water and sewerage rose 16.7% y/y vs. c. 30% y/y in 2Q21.

On an SA basis, IP continued to stagnate for the second month in a row (-0.1% SA m/m in July vs. -0.2% SA m/m in June and +0.9% SA m/m in May). Manufacturing contracted 0.5% SA m/m, exhibiting zero or negative growth rates for the fourth month in a row. We saw increased production in food, beverages and tobacco, and machinery and equipment, while textiles, clothes and intermediary goods all showed signs of moderation.

Analysts say they see a moderation in the IP recovery as the low base effects of 2020 fade, and IP is starting to underperform vs. market expectations. While a further rebound in external demand could push export-oriented energy industries upwards and an additional consumption stimulus could temporarily raise demand for consumer goods, the spending of excess savings amid stagnating incomes and rising prices could constrain any further expansion in the consumer and investment sectors. IP growth in 2Q21 matched expectations (+10.1% y/y), and analysts expect it to moderate to 6.4% y/y in 3Q21.

 

Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June

Annual consumer price growth accelerated in July, but prices were down compared to June.

Ukraine retail trade increases 10.1% in July 2021

Ukrainian retail sales increased 13.0% year on year in 7M21, slowing from 13.8% y/y growth in 1H21, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on August 20.

Russia gets $18bn in IMF's record giveaway

Russia has received $18bn worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the latest $650bn (456bn SDRs) transfer of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will take its total reserves to a new all time high of $619bn.

Slovak unemployment rate stands at 7.66% in July

Jobless figures fall for fourth consecutive month.

Serbian central bank raises 2021 GDP growth projection

NBS lifts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after strong performance in first half of year.

Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June
5 hours ago
Ukraine retail trade increases 10.1% in July 2021
13 hours ago
Russia gets $18bn in IMF's record giveaway
1 day ago
Slovak unemployment rate stands at 7.66% in July
3 days ago
Serbian central bank raises 2021 GDP growth projection
7 days ago

