Russia’s oil and gas reserves will last for another 59 and 103 years respectively, says natural resources minister

Russia’s oil and gas reserves will last for another 59 and 103 years respectively, says natural resources minister
Global warming has opened up for exploration and exploitation more of Russia's Arctic regions, which hold 25% of its oil and 72% of its gas reserves.
By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2021

There has been some talk of Russia having passed “peak oil” in the last two years after output fell from an all-time high of 11.2mn barrels per day to 10.4mn bpd in April thanks to the OPEC+ production cuts deal. Experts say that for technical reasons some of the oilfields that have been idled will not be easy to bring back into production and might have to be written off.  

Not so, says Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, who claimed last week that Russia has enough extractable oil still in the ground to maintain production for another 59 years and gas reserves that can be exploited for another 103 years.

“Availability of all oil reserves with existing production stands at 59 years given the current production level, and for natural gas it is 103 years,” Kozlov said as cited by RBC on May 11. “But we understand that this is only a general balance. There are fields that are being unlocked, while there are fields that are yet to reach full load. Anyway, we have to improve geological exploration, including exploration in remote areas. We have the goal of loading the Northern Sea Route [NSR], hydrocarbons will become its basis.”  

Most of Russia’s oil production is concentrated, and has been since Soviet times, in west Siberia, but east Siberia, that has a very similar geography and is believe to hold significant unexploited reserves, remains underdeveloped.  

More recently Russia has also begun to explore and exploit the Arctic region that is also thought to hold even more reserves and is becoming increasingly accessible thanks to the ice melt due to global warming.  

Russia is also developing the so-called NSR, a shipping channel across the top of Russia that significantly shortens the transport links between Europe with Asia and is building a fleet of nuclear powered icebreakers to traverse it.  

However, there are still restrictions on accessing this oil and gas. While the pipeline infrastructure in Western Siberia is well developed that in Eastern Siberia and the Arctic still needs to be built. Exploiting the fields has also been made more difficult by US sanctions on advanced oil extraction technology exports to Russia where equivalent technology does not exist.  

And the global warming that is making more fields accessible is also threatening the existing pipeline network as Russia’s permafrost is melting, which could see the existing pipelines sink into a quagmire if the year-round rock-hard ground turns into mud.  

“It will be difficult to maintain production costs of hard-to-recover oil,” Kozlov said. “The price of the end product exerts pressure on the industry, while the foreign partners do not allow the Russian oil industry to use some technologies. Still, the government helps the companies by taking on some costs, including the cost of geological exploration, so that the companies spend more on production.”  

Kozlov’s estimates are an upgrade from previous estimates that put the reserves of oil at closer to 57 years, according to Kozlov’s predecessor Sergey Donskoy in a 2017 estimate. The expanded gas estimates are based on exploration of the Arctic region, which contains 72% of the country’s natural gas deposits and 25% of its oil.  

Kozlov conceded that more geological surveys are needed to firm up the estimates, particularly in more remote areas.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey's "crazy" canal would impact Eurasian trade, geopolitics

Hungary and Russia agree five-year delay in start of repayments of €10bn Paks loan facility

COMMENT: Political interference in Naftogaz supervisory board operations is a major setback in corporate governance reform

Features

Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms

Herders tell how most ferocious storms in a decade stripped paint from cars, left hundreds of people missing and killed huge numbers of livestock. But there’s a limit to what can be done about the terrifying phenomenon.

Central Europe joins the EV revolution

Could electric cars and batteries generate the new high-tech sector the region so badly needs?

BRICKS & MORTAR: What happens if Russia’s mortgage subsidy programme ends?

Almost as soon as the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and a concurrent collapse in oil prices hit Russia’s economy last March, the government reacted by introducing a mortgage subsidy programme; that may end this summer.

Turkey's "crazy" canal would impact Eurasian trade, geopolitics

The project threatens the delicate regional military balance.

Russian ice cream consumption to hit new record of 3.1kg per person

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was in Moscow in winter to meet Stalin during WWII. Passing a group of Russians he asked his driver: "What are they doing?" "Eating ice cream, sir." He paused and said: “These people will never be defeated."

Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
2 days ago
Central Europe joins the EV revolution
5 days ago
BRICKS & MORTAR: What happens if Russia’s mortgage subsidy programme ends?
6 days ago
Turkey's "crazy" canal would impact Eurasian trade, geopolitics
8 days ago
Russian ice cream consumption to hit new record of 3.1kg per person
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    3 days ago
  4. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    3 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
    2 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    26 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    10 days ago
  4. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss