Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock

Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock
Russia's services PMI index put in an exceptionally strong 58.1 result in March as the sector bounces back from last year's sanctions shock. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 5, 2023

Business activity across the Russian service sector expanded at its fastest pace in over two years in March, according to the latest PMI data.

Output growth quickened at its sharpest since August 2020, as stronger demand conditions supported the upturn. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index posted 58.1 in March, up strongly from the 53.1 posted in February. (chart) Any result above the no-change 50 mark is an expansion.

“The latest data signalled a marked rise in output across the Russian services sector, with the rate of growth the fastest in just over two and a half years. Where an expansion in business activity was recorded, firms linked this to stronger demand conditions and a further upturn in new orders,” S&P reported on April 5.

Contributing to the expansion in capacity at Russian service providers was a renewed accumulation in backlogs of work. The level of outstanding business rose only marginally but for the first time in eight months.

“Service providers reported a renewed expansion in new export orders, as foreign client demand contributed to the rise in total sales. Greater new orders sparked a faster rate of employment growth, as firms expanded their workforce numbers in an effort to relieve pressure on capacity amid a renewed rise in backlogs of work,” S&P said.

The exceptionally strong services PMI result comes on top of another solid month for the manufacturing PMI. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.2 in March, down slightly from 53.6 in February, to signal a solid improvement in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector.

The two strong results also pushed up the S&P Global Russia Composite PMI Output Index to an exceptionally strong 56.8 in March, up from 53.1 in February, to signal a steep upturn in private sector business activity.

“The rise in output was the fastest since August 2020 and historically elevated,” S&P said. “Supporting the increase in output was a quicker rate of new business growth in March. The upturn was broad-based, with service providers registering the sharper rise in client demand. A renewed increase in service sector new exports was offset by weaker foreign demand for manufactured goods, however.”

Nevertheless, firms are still battling inflation which remains in double digits, but that pressure is starting to ease thanks to the aggressive tightening policy of the CBR. (chart) The rates of input cost and output charge inflation eased to their slowest since January 2021. The CBR said this week that it expects inflation to fall from its current 11% to the target rate of 4% in the coming months, but then to rise again in the autumn. The rate of increase in operating expenses eased to its slowest since January 2021, however, amid some reports of a moderation in price hikes at suppliers.

The PMIs are being lifted by a revival in the Russian economy as it bounces back from the shock of sanctions imposed last year, plus a fillip from the heavy state military spending. While Russia’s economy contracted by 2.1% in 2022, economists are predicting growth, albeit mild, for this year of between 0.3% and 1%.

Driving the rise in output was a second successive monthly expansion in new business at Russian service providers at the end of the first quarter. Higher new business reportedly stemmed from increased customer referrals, greater client activity and successful advertising campaigns. The rate of growth accelerated to a steep pace that was the sharpest since August 2020, S&P reports.

However, sanctions have killed off most of the orders from outside Russia, although that trend seems to now be coming to an end. New export orders grew during March, ending a 12-month sequence of contraction. The rise in foreign client demand was attributed to increased customer interest from a broader range of export markets. Although only marginal, the pace of expansion was the quickest since October 2021.

In line with a stronger upturn in new business, Russian services firms stepped up their recruitment efforts in March. Unemployment in Russia is currently at a post-Soviet low of 3.5% (chart), partly induced by the partial mobilisation that started on September 21 last year that sucked 300,000 men out of the workforce. Indeed, Russia is currently suffering from a labour shortage, as the war has also hit immigration from the Caucasus and Central Asia that provides much of Russia’s low-cost labour force.

Rising demand in the service sector led to rising workforce numbers for the second month in a row and at a modest pace that was the quickest since June 2021.

From the Russian perspective, recent polls show that the people think the war is going well, and it has made a noticeable difference to daily life on the streets of Moscow.

It’s business as usual for most Russians, and services firms maintained a positive outlook for output for the year ahead in March.

“Plans for expansion of current facilities and new product lines, alongside hopes of greater client demand, reportedly buoyed sentiment. The degree of confidence slipped from February's recent high, however, and was slightly weaker than the long-run series average,” S&P reports its panellists as saying.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow's fancy bars and restaurants battle rising import prices and exodus of wealthy clientele

Japan's purchases of Russian oil exceed G7 price cap

bneGREEN: China to exceed 1.2 TW wind, solar by 2030

Data

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep rates on hold at a meeting of its monetary policy body on April 5.

Industrial prices lose momentum for sixth consecutive month in Romania

Figure is still among the highest in Europe, but there are signs the pressure on consumer prices is diminishing.

Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI ticks up in March on sharper expansion of new orders

Data shows sustained growth in commissions has fed through to a solid increase in production.

It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine

A joint assessment released by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission, and the United Nations, estimates that the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine has already grown to $411bn, reports Statista.

Turkey releases official March inflation at 51%

Alternative ENAG reading is 113%. Lira wobbles as election fever grows. Bullets hit an opposition party HQ. Erdogan, staring at defeat, has an ‘Ince plan’.

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting
7 hours ago
Industrial prices lose momentum for sixth consecutive month in Romania
8 hours ago
Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI ticks up in March on sharper expansion of new orders
13 hours ago
It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine
20 hours ago
Turkey releases official March inflation at 51%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    4 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    6 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    5 days ago
  4. More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
    7 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    6 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    15 days ago
  2. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    30 days ago
  3. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    4 days ago
  4. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    24 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss