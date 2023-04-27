Russia, Uzbekistan trade turnover may grow $2bn to $12bn this year says Russian deputy PM Manturov

Russia, Uzbekistan trade turnover may grow $2bn to $12bn this year says Russian deputy PM Manturov
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2023

Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan may reach $12bn this year compared to around $10bn in 2022, TASS on April 26 reported Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov as telling reporters.

"As regards this year, we are already seeing incremental growth. I believe we will approach $12 bln unless some cataclysmic events occur," the official was cited as saying.

Manturov also underscored the need to strengthen industrial cooperation and develop joint production facilities.

“Definitely,” he said in reply to a question on whether Tashkent and Moscow plan to establish new JVs. "This is what constitutes the fundamental contribution to [our] trade and economic relations," he was quoted as saying, adding: "Close collaborative ties always translate into stability and guarantee a mutual flow of deliveries [of goods].”

The geopolitical situation has only strengthened cooperation with Russia, Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, was reported as saying by TASS. "If you ask whether the geopolitical situation has had an impact on our [joint] projects, I would say, yes, in the sense of spurring greater interaction," he noted. "This [situation] provides a greater impetus for the fostering of joint engineering self-sufficiency," Manturov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the substantial growth in annual bilateral trade in a message of greetings to participants and guests of the Innoprom. Central Asia International Industrial Fair. It ran from April 24 to 26.

"Central Asia has rich natural resources and an immense human potential. Regional economic cooperation processes are demonstrating very high dynamics. Indicative in this regard is the speed at which interaction between the host countries, Russia and Uzbekistan, is developing: their bilateral trade grew by more than a quarter last year," the Russian leader said.

The main Innoprom displays were dedicated to innovations in areas such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, power generation and information technology, Putin observed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

AvtoVAZ considering plans for Lada Vesta production in Uzbekistan

AvtoVAZ is considering launching the assembly of a new generation Lada car in Uzbekistan, the president of the Russian company Maxim Sokolov has told TASS. At the industrial exhibition ... more

Turkey eyes gas exports to Europe on back of Black Sea field's development

Turkey is hopeful that the Black Sea Sakarya field could support gas exports to Europe, as Ankara touts the country’s potential to be a regional gas hub. Discovered during drilling in 2020, ... more

Neighbouring states of Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to development of peaceful country free of terrorism and drug trafficking

The neighbouring states of Afghanistan have reaffirmed their commitment to the development of the country “as a peaceful, united, sovereign and independent state, free from the threats of terrorism ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    6 days ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Serbia’s president slams Ukraine as he announces new foreign policy strategy
    6 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    4 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss