Russian General Sergey Surovikin relieved of his post as a Commander-in-chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces

Russian General Sergey Surovikin, known as “Armageddon,” has been relieved of his post as a Commander-in-chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the Russian press reported on August 23.

According to the presidential order, Surovikin will remain employed by the Defence Ministry in an unspecified capacity. The order has not been officially published.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak reports that, according to her information, Surovikin was fired by closed decree on August 18.

Surovikin briefly was put in charge of Russia’s assault on Ukraine following the disastrous Kharkiv offensive when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) smashed through Russia’s lines and retook hundreds of kilometres of territory.

He also gave the order for Russian troops to abandon Kherson in the same month and withdraw to the left bank of the Dnipro River to refortify the lines. He is seen as a highly competent general and began the process of bolstering Russia’s defensive lines in anticipation of the current counter offensive.

While no official reason for his dismissal has been given, it is widely assumed that his friendship with Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is the reason as the two were friends.

There are reports that Surovikin met with Prigozhin prior to the start of the latter’s armed mutiny on June 24, which ended after a day. While Surovikin did not support the rebellion and denounced it on social media, calling on Russian troops to remain at their posts, he was widely criticised for not proactively warning the Kremlin prior to the start of the insurrection.

In the days following the rebellion Surovikin disappeared from view and was reportedly under house arrest. His demotion marks the most senior officer to be reshuffled in the wake of Prigozhin’s attempted coup.