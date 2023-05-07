Russian labour market has lowest number of young workers since early 1990s

Russian labour market has lowest number of young workers since early 1990s
Russia's labour pool contains the least young people since the 1990s demographic disaster. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin May 7, 2023

The Russian labour market has its lowest number of young workers since the early 1990s, with a decrease of 1.3mn employees under the age of 35, according to a FinExpertiza survey, based on RosStat data.

The survey found that the number of employees under 30 years old had declined by 802,000 people by the end of 2022, to a minimum of 14.9% of all employees. Meanwhile, the number of employees aged 30-34 fell by 524,000, leading to the total decrease of young workers.

“Russia experienced a 'demographic hole' during the crisis years with [an] especially pronounced collapse of number of births between 1993 and 2006. So this would account for some of the 'missing' workers, and this is how the statistics have been explained in official releases. But a closer look at the age cohorts at the start of 2022: the 30-34 group is the second largest in the population (so not in the 'hole'), and yet somehow the number of workers in that group declined by 524,000. Where did they go?” asks Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at the University of California San Diego.

The 25-29 group is part of the "hole" and has about 8mn in it. The 724,000 missing are about 9% of the population. The next, even smaller, cohort is the 20-24 group with about 6.8mn in it, whose 87,000 missing are about 1%. “Why the different rates?” asks Slantchev. “The likely culprits are emigration and mobilisation. The 25-29 group is the one that has acquired marketable skills and probably has more means to leave than the younger ones, not to mention that it is also more likely to be mobilised.”

FinExpertiza highlighted that the most noticeable decrease in the number of employees under 30 years old was in the Penza region, the Novgorod region and Moscow. However, young workers were more employed in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, the Arkhangelsk Region and Karachay-Cherkessia.

The study also noted a significant decrease in the number of employees aged 25 to 29, falling by 724,000 to 7.2mn over the past year. This category represents an important group of young specialists for the economy, having gained professional experience and yet possessing high labour mobility.

According to the study, those born during the crisis period of 1993-1997 fell into this age category, which could have influenced the decrease. However, the study didn't provide any further information on the reasons for the decline in the number of young workers in the labour market.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to sell gas to Uzbekistan through reversed flow Soviet-era gas pipelines

Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade

KABANOVSKY: Russia after Putin – a grim legacy

Data

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 13% in April

The slowdown in inflation started last November and followed government measures to cap prices on basic food products.

Albania’s annual inflation sinks to 4.6% in April

Albania’s inflation has been on a downward trend since it peaked at 8.3% in October.

Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March

Rise in wages and smaller-than-expected hike in energy prices helped boost retail sales.

Hungary’s retail sales extend slide in March

Retails sales plunge 13.1% when adjusted for calendar year effects, the fourth straight month of decline.

Kazakh services sector improves for second straight month PMI data shows

Degree of optimism among firms, however, registers a 30-month low.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 13% in April
1 day ago
Albania’s annual inflation sinks to 4.6% in April
1 day ago
Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March
1 day ago
Hungary’s retail sales extend slide in March
1 day ago
Kazakh services sector improves for second straight month PMI data shows
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    7 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    4 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    15 hours ago
  4. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    7 days ago
  4. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss