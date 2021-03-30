Russian miner GV Gold delays IPO due to high market volatility

Russian gold producer GV Gold has decided to postpone its IPO on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) due to high market volatility, the company said in a statement on March 29.
GV Gold’s CEO Vladislav Barshinov said: "We have taken the decision to put the IPO on hold in light of elevated levels of market volatility in both the global and Russian capital markets.”
Barshinov added that the company still plans to float when market conditions improve.
GV Gold released its IPO price guidance of RUB1,650–RUB2,050 ($21.86-27.16) per share on March 23 and intends to offer around 37% of the shares for sale.
The company is a top ten Russian gold producer and the fastest growing company in the sector, as profiled by bne IntelliNews in the middle of March before the IPO announcement was made.
International markets have been unsettled by a number of factors, including fears of new harsh sanctions on Russia by the US that caused a sell-off of Russian securities last week and also caused the Ministry of Finance to cancel its weekly OFZ bond auction.
Turkey’s ballooning crisis following the sacking of the central bank governor has also unsettled investors and increasingly is affecting other markets like Russia.
Russian mobile major Veon (former Vimpelcom) is in talks to acquire OTM adtech company in Russia, Vedomosti daily reported citing unnamed sources. Reportedly, Veon has already filed for ... more
Apple has agreed to comply with the new law to pre-install Russian apps, Vedomosti daily reported on March 15 citing unnamed sources and confirmed by the company. Reportedly, when new Apple ... more
The Telegram messenger app of Russian internet guru Pavel Durov raised $1bn from the placement of exchange bonds yielding 7% annually, RBC business portal reported on March 15 citing unnamed ... more