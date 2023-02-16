Russian social media giant VK prepares to move back to Russia

Russian social media giant VK prepares to move back to Russia
Russian social networking site VK has announced that its board of directors (BoD) has approved the possibility of re-domiciliation from the British Virgin Islands to Russia / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 16, 2023

Russian social networking site VK has announced that its board of directors (BoD) has approved the possibility of re-domiciliation from the British Virgin Islands to Russia, the company reported on February 13.

The move is subject to the company meeting all relevant legal and regulatory requirements. If the re-domiciliation goes ahead, VK will become an International Public Company under Russian law. It is expected to improve the company’s operational efficiency, although there are no details as yet regarding the timing or mechanics of the process, Renaissance Capital reported in a note.

The potential move should benefit local investors due to the reduced risks associated with a foreign domicile in the current geopolitical environment. It may also enable VK to distribute cash, which is not unrealistic given recent asset sales that have reduced leverage and improved cash generation, Rencap said.

“It is unclear what options will be given to international shareholders, including those who cannot hold local stock. However, management is likely to be incentivised to enable conversion for all investors should the re-domiciliation and local listing take place,” Rencap added.

Overall, the potential re-domiciliation, combined with an increase in management’s economic interest and the stock’s undemanding valuation, increases the chances of VK shares’ re-rating in the near to medium term. On current estimates, VK trades on 3.7x EV/EBITDA 2023, Rencap reports.

Russian tech sector valuations

Source: Investing.com, Renaissance Capital estimates

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eurozone’s industrial production ends 2022 on a lousy note

Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production

ING: Share of Russian metal grows in LME warehouses

Tech

Romania’s eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility

eMAG has operations in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary and a marketplace hosting 40,000 sellers.

Turkish company chaired by US sanctions-hit official wins Nato intelligence software contracts

Ismail Demir was designated after Ankara acquired missile systems from the Kremlin.

Romanian startups raise 12% more venture financing in 2022

Total financing raised by Romanian startups in 2022 rose by 12% y/y €102mn, according to the latest Romanian Venture Report.

Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023

BioSense plans to employ 250 scientists at the centre in the biotechnology and nanotechnology fields.

Montenegro launches cryptocurrency pilot project with US Ripple

Montenegro does not have its own currency and has been using the euro since 2006 when it peacefully seceded from its loose union with Serbia.

Romania’s eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility
13 days ago
Turkish company chaired by US sanctions-hit official wins Nato intelligence software contracts
14 days ago
Romanian startups raise 12% more venture financing in 2022
14 days ago
Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023
15 days ago
Montenegro launches cryptocurrency pilot project with US Ripple
16 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    24 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss