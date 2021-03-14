Russian start-up receives oligarch money injection to gamify medical practice

DocClub, a Moscow-based start-up that aims to “help doctors become the best practising specialists in Russia,” has received $600,000 from Winter Capital in exchange for a 20% stake, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Founded in 2019 by Mikhail Litvinenko, DocClub start-up has developed a professional online game called “Doctor Simulator,” which simulates consultations.

“We select interesting clinical cases and create gamified simulators based on them. The doctor has to study the patient’s medical history, prescribe tests, make a diagnosis and choose a treatment. Throughout the game, the system analyses the doctor’s right or wrong decisions, and provides hints to put the doctor in [the] right direction,” explains DocClub to its users.

Winter Capital’s capital injection is coming after a successful pilot in the Yaroslav region, where 107 of the 150 local neurologists became active users of the service, according to media reports. The funding will be used to promote the platform in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Yaroslavl, where the start-up could potentially serve more than 4,500 narrowly specialised practitioners.

Several other professional medical platforms are intended for practitioners in Russia – including social network DoktorNaRabote, which was founded twelve years ago.

Winter Capital is a Moscow-based international fund backed in particular by billionaire Vladimir Potanin. Health tech is one of its key investment verticals, as illustrated recently by an investment in a Polish startup, DocPlanner, which created a huge database of medical practitioners in Europe.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews