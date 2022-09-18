Russian stores stocking up on Iranian Coca-Cola

Russian stores stocking up on Iranian Coca-Cola
Iranian Coca-Cola, dubbed "Ayakola" by one wag on social media. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews September 18, 2022

The White House might be tempted to describe it as another sign of Russia’s dire economic straits in the face of the economic backlash to the invasion of Ukraine, but, hey, mocking what you don’t know is uncool—Iran-made Coca-Cola, replete with Perso-Arabic script, has entered the Russian market, bne IntelliNews can report.

Photographs taken in stores in Russia show Iranian Coke, produced under licence in Iran, has made its way into Russian stores. Described by bne’s Iran correspondent as “very sweet”, the Iranian version of the beverage is taking up shelf space vacated by Russian-made Coca-Cola since The Coca-Cola Company suspended its business in Russia in March in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The arrival of the Persian Coca-Cola brand came as a shock to Russians looking to quench their thirst with “The Real Thing”.

One Russian social media account dubbed the drink “Aya-kola”, while another quipped that after two sips of the Iranian Coke “you will be defending the Islamic Revolution, and with three sips you’ll be off to fight in Yemen.”

Soft drinks from several countries have turned up on the Russian market since sanctions and market boycotts disrupted Russia’s economy, according to social media posts. Products from countries including China and Montenegro have been spotted, while a Dr Pepper from Poland is also now seen in Russian shopping baskets. 

The Russian introduction of Iranian Coke—with the product retailing at around Russian ruble (RUB) 60 ($0.99) per can—signifies that suppliers in the Islamic Republic are making real headway in sending their products to Russia’s disrupted consumer markets.

Russian media reports in recent months have described trade entrepreneurs trying to plug dozens of market gaps with Iranian alternatives. The US even fears Moscow is addressing a lack of manufacturing potential for the making of armed drones by acquiring hundreds of Iranian drones.

Iran’s decades of international isolation since its 1979 Islamic Revolution have forced the country to perfect the emulation of a huge number of products unobtainable in sufficient volumes from abroad, or to evade sanctions in sourcing products. Russia is now on the same road and is turning to Iran for advice.

One thing’s for sure, the sad events that led to the departure of Coke from Russia certainly don’t jive with Coca-Cola’s famous 1971 “I’d like to buy the world a Coke” advertising campaign.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PANNIER: Putin arrived with little to offer an SCO summit that showed no real clout

Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests

PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines

News

EC proposes suspending two thirds of Hungary's cohesion funds

Hungary could become the first EU country to lose significant EU funds under the bloc's new Conditionality Mechanism.

Andrej Babis jr tells father's fraud trial that he never owned Stork's Nest

Prosecution accuse former premier of fraudulently putting the conference centre under his son's name as part of a scheme to tap EU funds.

Baku angered by Pelosi's comments about its 'illegal and deadly' invasion of Armenia

"Pelosi's baseless and unfair accusations against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," says Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

Belarus PM claims that exports are recovering while Minsk eyes a new route out for potash fertilisers

The damage dealt by Western sanctions on Belarus' export sector seems to be increasing by the month. However, Belarus' PM still claims that exports are recovering. Minsk is also looking at Murmansk as a new route for its fertiliser exports.

Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova

Fugitive involved in $1bn bank frauds organised protest against President Maia Sandu and Moldova's reformist government amid high inflation and stagnating economy.

EC proposes suspending two thirds of Hungary's cohesion funds
5 hours ago
Andrej Babis jr tells father's fraud trial that he never owned Stork's Nest
5 hours ago
Baku angered by Pelosi's comments about its 'illegal and deadly' invasion of Armenia
6 hours ago
Belarus PM claims that exports are recovering while Minsk eyes a new route out for potash fertilisers
7 hours ago
Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    7 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    4 days ago
  4. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    4 days ago
  5. PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines
    5 days ago
  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    29 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    19 days ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss