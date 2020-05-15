Russian tech amid the pandemic: Impact and response

bne IntelliNews partners East-West Digital News released a nice round up of their stories on corona and its impact on the tech business on May 14 with links to their top stories since the end of February, which we reproduce below.
“Since the COVID-19 shockwave hit Russia in March 2020, East-West Digital News has been following closely the impact of the pandemic on the country’s tech industries,” EWDN said.
“These articles highlight the best of Russian innovators’ response to the virus, the high-tech approach of the authorities to manage the crisis, online retailers’ reaction to demand surge, and much more,” EWDN added.
May 13: In April, X5’s online sales increased 4.7 times year-on-year
May 7: Twenty sovereign funds and international institutions prepare joint response to Covid-19 pandemic
May 4: In Russia’s regions under lock down, digital permits could expose citizens to mass data leaks
April 30: Amid the epidemic, new legislation opens way for online pharmacy activity
April 23: Covid-19 patient data leaks out of hospitals and police stations across Russia
April 21: Yandex launches covid home testing and online school
April 21: Virtual anti-lockdown protests mount in several Russian cities
April 17: Sberbank combats COVID-19 with disinfection robots, AI-powered medical tests and giant e-commerce loan
April 14: Russian defense firm develops a new antivirus suit
April 10: EBRD provides rescue financing to Travelata and other Russian portfolio companies
April 9: How COVID-19 is shaking Russia’s online and offline retailers
April 2: International hackathon aims to fight pandemic and build more resilient societies
April 2: Technical experts and human rights activists challenge Moscow city’s QR coronavirus quarantine plans
April 1: Moscow city’s new app for COVID-19 patients allows police to monitor home quarantine compliance
March 31: Mathematical modeling shows that full lockdown can prevent 100,000 deaths in Moscow
March 24: Russian Internet majors join government COVID-19 response initiative
March 24: Russians urged to reject cash to slow coronavirus spread
March 24: Russian PM orders to design a national warning system based on COVID-19 patients’ geolocation
March 23: Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging
March 23: St. Petersburg clinical software developer offers free EDC for all COVID-19 trials
March 18: Russian culture, education and entreprise software available online for free in times of quarantine
March 16: Russian tech majors switch to home working amid mounting coronavirus fears
February 21: Moscow deploys facial recognition in mass coronavirus quarantine