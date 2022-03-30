Russian unemployment could rise to 7.8% this year on sanctions shock and deep recession

Russian unemployment could rise to 7.8% this year on sanctions shock and deep recession
Russian unemployment could rise to 7.8% this year on sanctions shock and deep recession
By bne IntelliNews March 30, 2022

Russian could lose about 2mn jobs, causing unemployment to rise from 4.4% to 7.1-7.8% by the end of this year, Kommersant reported on March 29, citing analyst forecasts described in a report by the Center for Strategic Developments (CSR).

The worst of the shock from the extreme sanctions imposed after Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24 will hit the economy in the second quarter of this year and will lead to between an 8% to 15% contraction in 2022 and a 3% contraction in the year after, according to experts.

By the summer of 2023 the labour market will begin to recover, but the second scenario suggests that in the event of a long-term structural downturn, the unemployment rate could rise to 6.4-6.5% over the next few years, according to the study.

In the 2008 crisis unemployment rose to about 8.5% and in 1998 it was around 12% at its peak. During the coronacrisis in 2020 unemployment rose to 6.3% in August that year but quickly recovered back to its post-Soviet low of 4.3% once the vaccines appeared on the market.  

The first scenario is supported by the fact that many foreign companies have retained their staff despite the suspension of activities. Under any of these scenarios, the structure of employment will change, the CSR noted. The number of jobs will be reduced in industries that depend on the supply of components from abroad, as well as in industries that have lost foreign or domestic markets due to sanctions.

Other industries will face an increase in demand for products in the domestic market, which will require additional workers. These are industries in which the main competitors have left the market (textile production, IT), imported products have risen in price due to the depreciation of the ruble (clothing, leisure goods) and deliveries have been stopped due to sanctions (microelectronics, telecom equipment). Analysts noted that the demand for workers in these industries may partially offset the loss of jobs in others, but it is not known how much employees will have to update their professional skills, reports Vedomosti.

The scenarios proposed by CSR analysts are based on the assumption that labour legislation in Russia is relatively unchanged. However, according to the publication, employers' associations and the Higher School of Economics are currently preparing amendments to the Labour Code and the law "On Employment of the Population".

Earlier, the Russian tripartite commission for the regulation of social and labour relations (RTK) approved a draft government decree, which proposes allowing employees to get a new job without terminating the contract at the main place. It is expected that such a measure will be valid until the end of this year.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said earlier that Russian companies are not planning mass layoffs of workers. Since the beginning of the military special operation in Ukraine, the vacancy base has decreased by 122,195 positions to 905,448 positions. This conclusion was reached by hh.ru, comparing the number of job ads on February 21 and March 11. Demand for insurance company personnel, automotive business, HR specialists and administrative staff suffered the most.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The EC Economic Sentiment Index tumbles in March and price rise expectations hit record levels

MOSCOW BLOG: First steps towards peace in Ukraine, but not there yet

Russia’s FSB and GRU have hacked Hungary’s foreign ministry since 2013, claims investigative news site

Data

The EC Economic Sentiment Index tumbles in March and price rise expectations hit record levels

European economic sentiment took a hit in March, falling in seven of the ten most important economies, as the war in Ukraine and the economic impact of extreme sanctions on Russia drive up inflation and disrupt supply chains.

Serbians divided over response to Ukraine invasion but most back neutrality

50% back government's position to avoid sanctions, 21% want Serbia to side with Russia, and just 13% think Serbia should side with the EU and Ukraine, Demostat poll shows.

Russians expect Western businesses to return

Despite the unprecedented exodus of foreign businesses from Russia, over 40% of Russians believe that most Western companies that left the country will return within a year.

IMF says the war in Ukraine presents new challenges for Bosnia

The IMF expects growth to moderate to 2.5% this year and average annual inflation to accelerate to 6.5%, but its forecast is subject to high uncertainty.

Putin popularity rose to 71% in February as tensions with West over Ukraine built up

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal popularity was boosted by the rising tensions with the West to its highest level since May 2018, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.

The EC Economic Sentiment Index tumbles in March and price rise expectations hit record levels
38 minutes ago
Serbians divided over response to Ukraine invasion but most back neutrality
12 hours ago
Russians expect Western businesses to return
13 hours ago
IMF says the war in Ukraine presents new challenges for Bosnia
2 days ago
Putin popularity rose to 71% in February as tensions with West over Ukraine built up
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    1 day ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    1 day ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    6 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    14 days ago
  5. Concern Turkey becoming Russia sanctions evasion haven 'growing in Europe'
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    18 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    28 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    19 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    1 day ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss