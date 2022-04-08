Russians flock to Central Asia to open sanctions-busting bank accounts

Russians flock to Central Asia to open sanctions-busting bank accounts
Foreigners can open bank accounts in Kazakhstan with relative ease.
By Joanna Lillis for Eurasianet April 8, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought a mini-boom in custom for banks in Kazakhstan. Russians and Belarusians are traveling to the Central Asian country to circumvent financial sanctions imposed because of the war.

Citizens of those two countries locked out of the global banking system have opened nearly 12,000 accounts in Kazakh banks since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Kazakhstan’s financial regulator said on April 8.

That represents an 8% rise on the number of bank accounts they previously held in Kazakhstan.

Russians and Belarusians have opened 11,940 bank accounts since February 24, bringing the total to 162,000, according to data from the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market quoted by Vlast.kz.

The vast majority are personal bank accounts held by individuals. Just seven were opened by companies, bringing the total number of corporate bank accounts held by Russian and Belarusian firms in Kazakhstan’s banking system to 805.

Some 10,000 Russian citizens received personal identification numbers – known as INNs and required to open bank accounts – in Kazakhstan’s e-government system between February 24 and April 2, the Interior Ministry said recently. It did not provide comparative data, but the figure appears high for such a short period.

As citizens of countries which are fellow members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a free trade zone, Russians and Belarusians benefit from simplified residence and employment rules in Kazakhstan. They can easily obtain permission to work, and can remain in the country for 90 days at a time without residence permits.

This makes travelling to Kazakhstan to open bank accounts straightforward, especially from neighboring Russia.

It does not, however, afford them particular advantages in obtaining personal ID numbers or opening bank accounts, which all foreigners can do with relative ease.

The financial regulator was at pains to stress that due diligence is performed on new customers, including stringent ID checks.

Russians are also being lured to Uzbekistan by Russian travel agencies offering special packages purely to open bank accounts instead of doing the usual tours around exotic Silk Road sites.

Tours cost around $270 without flights at current exchange rates. They include assistance with preparing paperwork in advance to open an account, and a visit to a bank to sign documents and collect a debit card.

There is no data available on how many citizens of Russia have jetted into Uzbekistan to take up the offer.

Joanna Lillis is a journalist based in Almaty and author of Dark Shadows: Inside the Secret World of Kazakhstan.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tinkoff moves to ring-fence Russian business

EBRD warns that 2022 results will be 'significantly affected' by Ukraine conflict

Polish central bank surprises with massive 100bp interest rate hike

News

Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised

Unknown culprits vandalised the famous Soviet War Memorial in Berlin’s Treptower Park on April 7 with painted blood stains and political messages against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Tinkoff moves to ring-fence Russian business

TCS Group, the owner of Russian digital bank Tinkoff, is handing over governance of the Russian business to the bank's executive team.

World's largest diamond miner Alrosa hit by US sanctions

The USA has added diamond producer Alrosa to its list of sanctioned entities, blocking the company off from American banks and preventing nationals from doing business with it. Diamonds are in the top 10 non-energy exports for Russia.

Czechia’s Presidential Office shredded another 32 intelligence reports

The irregular shredding of classified documents has raised suspicions that the president's close aides – who do not have security clearance – may have looked at the documents.

Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine on April 7.

Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
4 hours ago
Tinkoff moves to ring-fence Russian business
9 hours ago
World's largest diamond miner Alrosa hit by US sanctions
9 hours ago
Czechia’s Presidential Office shredded another 32 intelligence reports
17 hours ago
Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    2 days ago
  2. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    1 day ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    3 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    4 days ago
  5. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    27 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    10 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss