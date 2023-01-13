Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early

Trade between Russia and China reached a new all-time high in 2022, with a 29.3% increase compared to the previous year, totalling $190.27bn, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China.

China's exports to Russia saw a 12.8% increase, totalling $76.12bn. Meanwhile, Russia's imports from China climbed by 43.4% to $114.15bn.

Russia's surplus in the trade relationship with China amounted to $38bn, a three-fold increase from 2021. The trade turnover between the two countries equalled $17.8bn in December 2022, which is a decrease of 3% compared to November.

It is worth noting that in 2021, trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 35.8% to $146.88bn.