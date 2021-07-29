Sale of 25% in Vestmoldtransgaz to EBRD greenlighted

By bne IntelliNews July 29, 2021

The competition body in Romania cleared the sale of 25% of Vestmoldtransgaz, currently fully owned by Romania’s Transgaz, to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The transaction consists of a capital increase for Vestmoldtransgaz to which the EBRD will contribute €20mn, according to the details disclosed by the two parties previously.

The deal was announced by the EBRD last August.

It includes a put option that allows the bank to sell back the stake to Transgaz “at a predetermined price,” according to the EBRD’s note issued at that time.

In February 2018 Transgaz took over the 100% stake put up for sale by Moldova in Vestmoldtransgaz, at that time operating the gas interconnector with Romania.

In the meanwhile, it has built the key connection toward the industrialised area around the Moldovan capital Chisinau in a €90mn project.

Transgaz started technical tests on the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline in July 2020 but no significant exports have been carried out so far. Starting this October, Russian gas exports to Moldova will use this route as opposed to crossing Ukraine, as was the case so far.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

MDB climate finance reaches $66bn in 2020

Multilateral development banks (MDBs) provided $66bn of climate finance in 2020, up from $61.6bn in 2019. The banks, led by the EBRD, said in their 2020 Joint Report on Multilateral Development ... more

World Bank to support modernisation of Uzbek electricity sector

The World Bank’s board of executive directors has approved the Electricity Sector Transformation And Resilient Transmission Project aimed at improving the performance of the National Electric Grid ... more

EBRD and ADB provide $110mn for Tajik power utility

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are providing a financial package of $110mn to Tajikistan’s Shabakahoi ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    6 days ago
  2. Iran protests spread to Tehran and Tabriz
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why has China’s foreign minister spent three days in Damascus? Probably not having trade discussions
    3 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Making privatisation work in Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    20 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    24 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    21 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    15 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss