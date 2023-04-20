Sanctioned Russian IIB bank to move back to Moscow

The Russian owned IIB bank will leave Budapest and move back to Moscow after being slapped with sanctions. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 20, 2023

The Russian-dominated International Investment Bank (IIB) will leave Budapest and move back to Moscow after it was sanctioned by the US and the Hungarian government withdrew  its membership of the development bank under intense US pressure, the bank said on April 19.

Earlier this week the IIB admitted it could not meet its obligations to partners but blamed difficulties caused by sanctions rather than a  liquidity crisis

Set up in the 1970 as a Soviet-era development bank for COMECON countries, in recent years the bank has been positioning itself as a leading development bank in the Central Europe region and used to count many of the former Warsaw Pact countries as shareholders.

In order to get out from under the stigma of its Russian roots, IIB moved its headquarters to Budapest at the personal invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. After the imposition of sanctions on the IIB, Orban surprised observers by calling the US a “friend” and withdrawing from the bank.

The withdrawal of Hungary ends Moscow's dream of building a European-focussed international financial institution such as the EBRD or EIB, leaving Russia as the last significant shareholder.

The decision also marks a humiliating defeat for Orban's project to attract the IIB to Budapest in 2019 and thereby forge closer financial ties with Moscow and strengthen Hungary's role as an international financial centre. Hungary was the second-largest shareholder in the bank with 25.4% of the share capital.

In its new statement on April 19, the bank said: "Due to US sanctions and the designation of International Investment Bank in the US OFAC SDN list, the bank is currently deprived of the ability to conduct financial operations."

IIB said it has exhausted the basis for further operations from its headquarters in Budapest and in the European Union. As a result, the IIB has proposed to Hungary to start the renunciation of the agreement regarding the headquarters of the bank in Hungary. 

The bank has also stated that it adheres to the policy of fulfilling its obligations and will use all available resources to protect its legitimate interests.

The IIB has been dogged by controversy as it has been claimed that there are spies amongst its staff, some of whom enjoy diplomatic immunity due to its development bank status.

The US Treasury announced sanctions against the IIB and its leaders, including two Russian citizens and one Hungarian citizen, on April 12.

Department of the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alleged that the bank allows Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe, opens the door to the Kremlin's malign influence activities in Central Europe and the Western Balkans, and can also be used for corruption and illegal financing, including sanctions circumvention. Hungary declared that it would withdraw from the financial institution's activities the following day.

In recent years, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have left the organisation, while Bulgaria and Romania have stated their intention to leave. Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, and Russia will remain members of the bank when the Central European countries exit. Meanwhile, Serbia has expressed its desire to join.

IIB still maintains offices on the iconic Mashi Poryvayevoy street in the former huge Soviet-era Gosbank building in Central Moscow.

 

 

 

 

 

Russian exporters stash $146bn abroad in "shadow reserves" in 2022

Russian exporters accumulated $146bn of foreign currency abroad in 2022 after the authorities have lifted mandatory requirements of repatriating and selling export FX cash

Romania to settle grain crisis without banning imports from Ukraine

Romanian farmers estimate losses of €200mn as a result of Ukrainian grain flooding the local market, but Bucharest has stopped short of an import ban.

US Supreme Court says Turkey’s Halkbank not immune from Iran sanctions-busting prosecution

Lower court ordered, however, to take another look at whether government-owned lender can get the indictment dropped under common law.

Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports

Farmers from Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are lobbying their governments to suspend imports of grain and other food products from Ukraine.

Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine

EU had earlier reacted angrily to the bans imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, saying that trade policy is the bloc’s exclusive competence.

Russian exporters stash $146bn abroad in "shadow reserves" in 2022
4 hours ago
Romania to settle grain crisis without banning imports from Ukraine
5 hours ago
US Supreme Court says Turkey’s Halkbank not immune from Iran sanctions-busting prosecution
14 hours ago
Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports
1 day ago
Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine
1 day ago

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    5 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    6 days ago
  4. Russian labour crisis looming as unemployment falls and emigration rises
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    6 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    29 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    19 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    27 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

