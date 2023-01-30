S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'

S&P downgrades Hungary's rating to 'BBB-'
Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said the government's main goal is for Hungary to avoid recession in 2023 and achieve economic growth of 1.5%. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest January 30, 2023

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Hungary's sovereign rating to 'BBB-' from  'BBB' at a scheduled review on January 29, one notch over the investment grade threshold.

The move is another blow for Viktor Orban's semi-authoritarian regime, which is struggling to stabilise the economy after pumping up spending before last year's general election. The last time Hungary was downgraded by one of the three major rating agencies was in November 2012. Fitch has a 'BBB' rating and Moody's 'Baa2', the equivalent of 'BBB'.

However, S&P also revised its outlook to "stable" from "negative" on expectations that Hungary's economy will avoid a substantial economic downturn in the next two years and weather the indirect effects of the war in Ukraine.

The rating agency noted that the downgrade follows"a series of economic shocks" to Hungary in the context of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which have "impaired the policy flexibility of fiscal and monetary authorities".

S&P expects that fiscal consolidation will be difficult given still-elevated energy costs, a rising interest bill, and a challenging economic outlook

It pointed to the timely availability of European Union funds, which remain suspended under the EU's rule of law conditionality mechanism, as a specific economic risk.

In the baseline scenario, Hungary will reach an agreement without losing a “substantial part" of the funding, but a significant delay or shortfall in EU funding would significantly affect forecasts for economic growth, fiscal balances, and external metrics over the next four years.

S&P acknowledged that risks to Hungary's energy supply have abated since autumn because of lower demand and a mild winter, but said another deterioration of European energy markets in 2023 could be more strongly felt in Hungary given its high dependence on Russian energy.

The rating agency expects Hungary to barely avoid falling into recession with a mild 0.3% growth boosted by exports, which have increased in manufacturing, including EV production. It sees growth to converge close to 3% after 2023 supported by a "resilient" labour market, with high employment and strong wage growth.

S&P acknowledged that some "unconventional measures" by the government have helped reduce Hungary's vulnerabilities, but said others "could hurt long-term growth performance".

Inflation is set to fall sharply from the second half and could average at 18.5%, above the government’s 15% forecast. Headline CPI is set to fall into the MNB 2-4% tolerance band at the end of 2024.

S&P said central bank measures, such as the introduction of short-term FX swaps and deposit facilities, an increased reserve requirement threshold for lenders, and providing FX liquidity to energy importers, have helped stabilise financial markets, and contributed to improved monetary transmission and to a stronger currency.

S&P puts the general government deficit at 4.2% of GDP in 2023. It sees state debt, relative to GDP, falling to 64.9%.

A significant cut of Hungary's EU funding or energy supply constraints could put downward pressure on the sovereign rating. The rating could be upgraded if the fiscal and current-account deficits narrow more quickly than expected or the economy posts a stronger and earlier recovery, S&P said.

Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy highlighted the positive notes from the S&P  report, adding that the current revision could be shortly followed by a period of credit rating upgrades given positive economic trends. The government's main goal is for Hungary to avoid recession in 2023 and achieve economic growth of 1.5%.

The downgrade will not have a significant impact on the country's ability to finance itself, he added. The recent FX bond issues confirms that investors’ confidence in Hungary remains strong, he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Hungary’s demographic slide continues in 2022

VISEGRAD BLOG: When Eastern European states speak out they are now listened to

News

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Orban also told foreign journalists that he did "definitely not" want to stay in the EU, but was forced to do so because of Hungary’s trade links with the bloc.

Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat

Billionaire populist could expand his electorate by squeezing far-right parties with his pledges to seek peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine official tweets ‘Did warn you’ after drone attack in Iran

Some reports say Israel behind mission. Kyiv has previously warned Tehran there could be payback for its provision of kamikaze drones to Russia.

Council of Europe harshly criticises Estonian e-residency programme

Famous scheme has created money laundering risks because of weak background checks, says Moneyval committee.

EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians

EU officials want Bosnia to scrap its visa-free regime for Russian citizens, but faces opposition from pro-Russian politicians in Republika Srpska.

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'
5 hours ago
Babis pledges to continue fighting after election defeat
5 hours ago
Ukraine official tweets ‘Did warn you’ after drone attack in Iran
12 hours ago
Council of Europe harshly criticises Estonian e-residency programme
15 hours ago
EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    19 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss