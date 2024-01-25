Saudi Arabia to open first liquor store (for diplomats)

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to inaugurate its first-ever alcohol store in Riyadh, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats.
Saudi Arabia is gearing up to inaugurate its first-ever alcohol store in Riyadh, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats, local media reported on January 24.

This development, confirmed by a knowledgeable source and an official document on January 24, marks a significant shift in the Kingdom's approach to alcohol sales, which has never officially permitted the sale previously, even to foreign diplomats.

The store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter – a locale predominantly occupied by embassies and diplomats – will operate under stringent regulations.

Prospective customers must undergo a registration process via a mobile application, followed by obtaining a clearance code from the foreign ministry.

According to the document, access to the store will be "strictly restricted" to non-Muslim individuals. How that will be policed remains to be clarified by the state.

Further details reveal that monthly purchase quotas will be enforced, ensuring controlled distribution.

This initiative is a component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the nation's economy beyond its traditional reliance on oil and towards commerce and tourism.

Vision 2030 encompasses a broad spectrum of reforms, including the cultivation of local industries, enhancement of logistics hubs, and the creation of numerous job opportunities for Saudi nationals.

The decision to open an alcohol store, while restricted in its customer base, represents a notable departure from the Kingdom's long-standing policies.

The introduction of this store raises questions about broader access for non-Muslim expatriates.

Saudi Arabia is home to millions of expatriates, predominantly Muslim workers from the Indian sub-continent, Africa and Egypt.

It remains unclear whether non-Muslim expatriates will be granted access to the store.

A source close to the developments indicated that the store is anticipated to commence operations in the forthcoming weeks, adding a new dimension to the Kingdom's evolving economic and social landscape.

The move, part of the broader Vision 2030 reforms, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to diversifying its economy and adapting to changing global dynamics while balancing its deep-rooted cultural and religious values.

