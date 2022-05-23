Saudi energy minister says Russia will remain a part of OPEC+ group

Saudi energy minister says Russia will remain a part of OPEC+ group
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, shown at 26th Meeting of OPEC+ JMMC in March 2022 / Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy
By Jennifer DeLay May 23, 2022

Saudi Arabia says it will still include Russia in the OPEC+ group and intends to continue to work with Russia and other non-OPEC oil-producing states to balance global energy markets, despite Western sanctions on the trade in Russian crude.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the kingdom’s energy minister, told the Financial Times in an interview published on May 22 that Riyadh aimed to still include Moscow in agreements between members of the OPEC+ group. Saudi Arabia aims “to work out an agreement with OPEC+ ... which includes Russia,” he said.

He also asserted that there was objective value in co-operation between oil producers and said that the “world should appreciate the value” of an alliance such as OPEC+.

The prince was speaking at a time when OPEC+ is gearing up for discussions on new production quotas. The regime that the group’s members put in place in April 2020 is scheduled to expire in three months’ time, and Saudi Arabia, like other producers, has come under considerable pressure to raise output in order to bring prices down from their current level – pressure it has so far ignored.  

Front-month Brent crude futures were trading at more than $113 per barrel in London as of May 23. This is below the eight-year record highs reported in early March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but not by much.

The Financial Times described Prince Abdulaziz’s statements as “an important sign of support for Russia” from Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting, though, that Riyadh has cited other reasons for resisting Western calls for production hikes that do not involve Moscow or the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Specifically, Saudi officials have said repeatedly that they do not believe prices are high as a result of true supply shortages. Prince Abdulaziz stressed this point in the interview, saying that crude oil prices – and, consequently, retail fuel prices – were running high because of inadequate global refining capacity.

“The determinant of the market is refinery capacity” and unlocking additional processing capacity, he told the newspaper. Over the last three years, he added, global refining capacity has gone down by around 4mn barrels per day, with more than half of the total, or 2.7mn bpd, lost since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The prince went on to say that he could not predict what kind of decisions OPEC+ might make about production quotas in its next agreement. The group may boost output if global market conditions warrant such a move, he said, but “the havoc you see now” is substantial enough to make forecasts premature. The only thing that is certain, he remarked, is that there is merit in producers working together to stabilise world oil markets.

The OPEC+ group’s April 2020 agreement allows for a collective 430,000 bpd rise in production each month, with the increase divided among all member states.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Schroeder steps down as Rosneft board chairman

Russia halts gas deliveries to Finland

Bulgarian PM says Putin tried to split EU and bring down his government with targeted gas cut-offs

News

Schroeder steps down as Rosneft board chairman

Gerhard Schroeder, Germany’s former chancellor, has resigned from his post as chairman of Russia’s state-owned oil producer Rosneft.

At least five dead, more than 100 possibly trapped in collapsed building in Abadan, Iran

Search for survivors under way. Security forces watchful for any anti-regime protests

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Prompt and decisive government intervention, financial lifelines and firms’ involvement in global value chains have helped minimise insolvencies, says EIB/EBRD report.

Sali Berisha returns as leader of Albania’s opposition Democrats

Controversial former president sanctioned by the US for corruption returns as opposition leader as Albanian parliament prepares to elect new president.

Russia halts gas deliveries to Finland

Gazprom, Russia’s state-run natural gas giant, said on Saturday, May 21 that it had stopped all deliveries to Finland as of 6:00 a.m. local time.

Schroeder steps down as Rosneft board chairman
8 hours ago
At least five dead, more than 100 possibly trapped in collapsed building in Abadan, Iran
16 hours ago
CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
20 hours ago
Sali Berisha returns as leader of Albania’s opposition Democrats
1 day ago
Russia halts gas deliveries to Finland
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    5 days ago
  3. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    6 days ago
  4. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    6 days ago
  5. The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender
    3 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    27 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    20 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    15 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    25 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss